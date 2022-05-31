Exchange of MoU between Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO Springer Nature Group and Bibhuti Acharya, the Head of Growth and Brand at Medvarsity

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature has signed an agreement with Medvarsity, Asia's largest healthcare ed-tech company offering online and blended learning programmes (Fellowship, Post-Graduate Programmes and Certificate courses) for healthcare professionals, allowing them unlimited access to 300 articles from various Springer Nature healthcare journals for a period of one year.

The ed-tech company will include these articles, especially curated in the form of case reports, original research, review articles and book chapters from Springer Nature's global database, in its various continuing medical education modules.

The content will be available on Medvarsity's platform, and will cover 20 categories/specialties. This will allow healthcare professionals easy access to the latest research and information, as part of their learning journeys with Medvarsity.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO Springer Nature Group said, "As a publisher of leading medical and healthcare journals, we are firmly committed to advancing the discovery and dissemination of peer-reviewed research. We are delighted to be partnering with Medvarsity and positively impacting the careers of medical and healthcare professionals through their online and blended learning courses. The aim is to advance knowledge to explore solutions and tackle some of the world's pressing medical problems."

Also speaking at the event, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, MD Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "We are pleased to engage with Medvarsity through this pilot for content collaboration and look forward to advancing research and knowledge sharing through their learning programmes. Presently, we will be sharing 300 articles with them for a year, but I am sure we will strengthen our collaboration in the future."

At the event Bibhuti Acharya, the Head of Growth and Brand at Medvarsity said, "Medvarsity is happy to partner with Springer Nature India. We have always believed journals and medical research papers are rallying points for the local and international exchange of ideas. Doctors and healthcare professionals in India practise with the heaviest burden of disease, but have the least access to medical journals and research papers. We hope access to Springer Nature's content will help our students with evidence-based practise and help better the patient and clinical outcomes."

