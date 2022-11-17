Dusseldorf [Germany], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group kicks off MEDICA 2022 Trade Technology in Germany by showcasing the "Walletz4u" portfolio. The event started in Dusseldorf Germany from November 14 and will be concluding on November 17, 2022. The scope of novelties presented at MEDICA ranges from laboratory technology and equipment to physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology, convenience goods and consumables, up to high-tech medical solutions (i.e. diagnostic imaging, robotics) health IT applications, and Medical & Surgical Gloves. The event will also help in aiding and nurturing the start-ups by offering them a platform to showcase themselves to investors and a professional medical audience.

During the expo, SRAM & MRAM Group is showcasing its Nitrile Examination Gloves along with other products. Today, SRAM & MRAM Group is the world's largest manufacturer of medical gloves, and has manufacturing factories in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are happy to be associated with MEDICA 2022. It will help us in offering our flagship products to the European market. This summit will also help in offering a common platform to connect with the business prospects too."

Since, the onslaught of the pandemic, it has led to an unexpected hike in personal protective equipment demand from the healthcare industry and the general public. Today, there is an unprecedented demand for protective gear like Sanitizers, Gloves, Face Shields, etc. In order to cater to the extreme demands, SRAM & MRAM has increased its production lines and has set up more factories all across South East Asia and India to produce these products under 'Walletz4u' branding.

Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are proud to be part of Medica 2022. We are also hopeful of garnering significant business from the expo and the prevailing market. This event certainly gives us a gateway for showcasing Walletz4u by featuring the products and services offered by us."

The MEDICA 2022 Event will be offering a one stop shop for the healthcare industry that will be gathering in one place to meet market leaders, established companies, and key figures. The trade fair has been expanding its horizons in the last 40 years, and now has more than 6,000 exhibitors.

George Athanasiou, Project Manager, Intertan said, "Being the largest company in packaging and disposable items, we will be assisting the SRAM & MRAM for their timely delivery of product shipments all across Europe."

