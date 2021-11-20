Dusseldorf (Germany), November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a UK-based conglomerate, along with Lakkapaa Import OY concludes MEDICA 2021 Trade Show Germany on an overwhelming note; the group wraps up the Trade Fair with a flourishing business.

The event began on November 15, 2021 and concluded on November 18, 2021, where the group showcased "Walletz4u" along with an array of other Health/Medical Products.

Also Read | Odisha: Government Allows Jatra, Orchestra and Other Cultural Shows With Strict Adherence of COVID-19 Norms.

The three-day mega event was centered around Endoscopy and surgery devices, Laboratory technology, Diagnostics, Prosthesis and implants, Orthopaedic Technology and Physiotherapy, Imaging supplies, and Medical & Surgical Gloves. Besides this, audiences were able to get a hands-on experience of high-tech products, equipment, joints, diagnostics, electro-medicine, and more through the exhibition. The event also hosted a series of medical topics and special shows exhibiting MEDICA 2021.

"Walletz4u" is globally recognized for its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. The products are backed with the seal of approval and come with the commitment to bringing the trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. The brand is poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

Also Read | Vidarbha vs Karnataka Live Streaming Online, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of VID vs KAR Semifinal Match With Time in IST.

The SRAM & MRAM Group has been instrumental in the highest quality of R&D to produce unique products meeting global health standards. The brand has been associated with multiple partners and manufacturers strengthening its manufacturing capacity.

Speaking on the occasion Andreas Eickelmann, GOLDMARK Development, (German Representative) quoted, "We are happy to be part of MEDICA 2021; it helped us to capitalize on tapping the European market while offering a common ground to connect with the potential business prospects."

Abhishek Tandon, quoted, "We are happy to announce, we forged some significant alliance at MEDICA 2021 and we are also hopeful of securing a great deal of business through this. This event certainly helped us in reaching a larger market."

Speaking on the conclusion, Hitanshu Heera, Global Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "We were happy to be part of MEDICA, Dusseldorf, Germany - 2021. The event helped us to capitalize on the business in the European subcontinent. The summit helped us by showcasing our products and services of personal protection, occupational safety, etc., to the right audience."

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from Europe. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

The MEDICA 2021 Event is a platform offering business and alliance opportunities under one roof for the healthcare industry; one place to meet market leaders, companies, and key figures. The trade fair has been growing at a sizeable pace since its inception 40 years ago, and now has more than 5,600 exhibitors.

"The MEDICA 2021 Event helped a lot of global players by offering a platform; a solitary roof for the healthcare industry that gathered at one place to showcase the latest technological products and services for the industry We are also hopeful of being able to garner decent business opportunities post-event," quoted Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Making the event a success by the highest performing Team and Partner(s) by their level of collaboration representing SRAM and MRAM Group at MEDICA 2021 Trade Fair Germany and their shared vision for each other's success, ranging across various ranks and service lines:

* Sarah Dhillon, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Resources, Berhad

* Daljit Singh Khalsa, Founder and Director, DM Link General Trading

* Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group

* Sotiroula Polykarpou, Marketing Representative, DM Link

* Abhishek Tandon, Director, India, DM Link

* Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group

* Claudio Zanetti, Country Head - Italy, SRAM & MRAM Group

* Jan Weckstrom, Sales Director, Lakkapaa Imports

* Jukka Lakkapaa, CEO, Lakkapaa Import OY (Exclusive EU Distributer for Walletz4u)

* Harshita Chilana Heera, SRAM & MRAM (Director's wife)

* Hitanshu Heera, Global Director, SRAM & MRAM Group

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)