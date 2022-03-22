New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/SRV): To provide holistic development of students and to match Industry expectations of the pharma sector, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy organized the 2nd HR Summit on the theme -- 'Scientific Excellence to Employability: A Pharma HR Perspective' on 12th March at Hotel Radisson Blu where eminent personalities from multinational pharmaceutical industries like CIPLA, Sun Pharma, Mylan, Lupin, IPCA, Ajanta Pharma, Macleods Pharmaceuticals etc. presented their thoughts in the form of keynotes session.

The massive demand for complementary training of pharmacy graduates in India indicates a requirement for collaboration between academics and industry requirements.

The Summit was started with panel discussions with HR professionals from various pharma industries with the theme of 'transferring talent from Institute to Industry and Employee Stability In Corporate World.'

The Summit was inaugurated by the Guest of Honor Dr Vinod Bhandari Founder Chairman of SAIMS who spoke about the opportunities in the field of Medicines, Immunotherapy, and Artificial intelligence. His thought-provoking address was focused on 'Manufacturing of cost-effective medicines and promoting to discover new drug molecules.' Further, Dr Ajay Sachan, Assistant Drug Controller was the chief guest of the event.

Shekhar Sinha, Head HR Cipla has spoken on 'Scope of Productive Collaboration between Academic and Pharmaceutical Industry' and emphasized what are different types of collaboration which institute and industry can do.

Sanjeev Kumar, Sr GM, Mylan had spoken on Skillset and Knowledge to be developed to excel in the pharmaceutical Industry. He emphasized various necessary skills like soft skills, interpersonal skills which a student should acquire during their Academics.

Vijay Bajpai, Head HR at Lupine, spoke on bridging the gap between industry expectations and academic output. He cited the example of induction and industry classroom programmes that can bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Kinshuk Trivedi General Secretary, Sri Aurobindo Group of Institute addressed the students at the Summit to grasp this opportunity to meet and discuss with the HR professional of Pharma industries.

Prof. S. C. Chaturvedi (Director), Dr Gaurav Kant Saraogi (Principal), Sunil Kumar Dwivedi (Vice-principal) and Students of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy were present at the HR Summit. To conclude the event, Chani Trivedi, Director of Sri Aurobindo Group of Institute gave the vote of thanks.

To know more, visit - https://aurogroup.ac/saip/

