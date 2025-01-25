NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25: Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC), an autonomous institution known for its excellence in education and innovation, has etched its name in history by creating the largest human Ashoka Chakra. The record-breaking event was organised as a tribute to the nation's spirit on the occasion of Republic Day.

A staggering 5,000+ students from all the departments of the institution, including engineering, arts and science streams, pharmacy, physiotherapy, agriculture and Architecture came together to form the iconic 24-spoked Ashoka Chakra, symbolising peace, progress, and unity. This monumental feat has officially been recognised by World Record Union, making it a proud moment for the institution and the entire country.

The formation, meticulously planned and executed on the college grounds, demonstrated the students' unwavering dedication and love for the nation. From precise positioning to vibrant coordination, the human Ashoka Chakra stood as a beacon of harmony and national pride.

The Event is Presided over by Founder and Chairman of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Trust Shri M Dhanasekaran. Speaking on the occasion, V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, Director and Principal, SMVEC, said, "This achievement reflects the collective spirit and determination of our students and staff. Forming the largest human Ashoka Chakra is not just about creating a record; it's about showcasing our commitment to the values enshrined in our national emblem. We dedicate this accomplishment to the spirit of India and to the ideals of unity and progress that the Republic Day represents."

Guinness World Records officials were present at the event to verify and certify the achievement. The record-breaking formation stands as a testament to the institution's ability to inspire and mobilise young minds for a greater cause.

For more details, please visit: www.smvec.ac.in

About SMVEC

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, located in Puducherry, is an autonomous institution committed to fostering innovation, academic excellence, and community engagement. With a focus on holistic development, SMVEC has been at the forefront of shaping future leaders and driving positive change in society.

