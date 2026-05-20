Business News | Sri Sai Group of Institutions (SSGI), Pathankot Celebrates 30 Years of Academic Excellence, Innovation & Industry-Driven Education

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Pathankot (Punjab) [India], May 20: Recognized as one of the best and most trusted educational institutions in Punjab and North India, Sri Sai Group of Institutions (SSGI), Pathankot proudly celebrates 30 years of excellence in education, innovation, and student success.

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Widely regarded as a pioneer institution in the region, SSGI has consistently set benchmarks in delivering quality education, outstanding placements, and holistic student development, making it a preferred destination for aspiring students.

A Legacy of Trust, Excellence & Leadership

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Established in 1996 by visionary founders Er. S.K. Punj and Mrs. Tripta Punj, SSGI began its journey with Sai Polytechnic College and has since grown into a leading multi-disciplinary education group.

Over three decades, SSGI has earned a reputation for:

* Being among the top colleges in Punjab

* Delivering consistent academic results

* Maintaining a student-first philosophy

* Creating a safe, disciplined, and growth-oriented environment

The group expanded its footprint with institutions including engineering, management, pharmacy, education, university-level programs, and schooling--making it a complete education ecosystem.

Pioneer of Quality Education in the Region

SSGI is widely known as a pioneer institution in Pathankot and surrounding regions, offering future-focused courses aligned with industry needs.

Under the leadership of Er. Kanwar Tushar Punj (Chairman & Managing Director), the institution has evolved into a modern, innovation-driven campus, focusing on:

* Industry-integrated learning

* Technology-driven education

* Research and skill development

* Global exposure for students

Academic Excellence & Accreditations

SSGI maintains high academic standards and quality benchmarks, with programs like D. Pharmacy receiving NBA Accreditation, reflecting its commitment to excellence.

The institution is known for:

* Strong academic discipline

* Concept-based teaching methodology

* Continuous evaluation and mentoring

* Focus on real-world applications

IBM Collaboration - Future-Ready AI & ML Education

In collaboration with IBM, SSGI has established an IBM Centre of Excellence, positioning itself among the leading colleges offering AI & ML programs in Punjab.

Students benefit from:

* Industry-relevant curriculum

* Practical exposure and live projects

* Hands-on training in emerging technologies

* Skill development aligned with global job markets

Excellent Placements & 100% Placement Assistance

SSGI is known for its excellent placement record and strong industry connections, making it one of the top placement-driven institutions in the region.

The institution offers:

* 100% placement assistance to all eligible students

* Dedicated Training & Placement Cell

* Regular campus drives with reputed companies

* Personality development & interview preparation

Students have been placed in leading national and multinational companies, reflecting the institution's commitment to career success and employability.

World-Class Infrastructure & Ideal Learning Environment

SSGI provides a safe, disciplined, and student-friendly campus environment, widely appreciated by students and parents alike.

Key highlights include:

* Smart classrooms & advanced labs

* Indoor stadium, sports facilities & gymnasium

* Comfortable hostels for boys & girls

* Reliable transport network

* Digitized libraries & research facilities

The campus ensures a perfect balance of academics, extracurricular activities, and personal growth.

Highly Experienced Faculty & Supportive Staff

One of SSGI's biggest strengths is its team of highly qualified, experienced, and well-behaved faculty and staff, dedicated to student success.

The institution emphasizes:

* Personal attention to students

* Mentorship and guidance

* Strong teacher-student relationships

* Positive and motivating environment

This creates a nurturing atmosphere where students feel supported, confident, and empowered.

Holistic Development & Student-Centric Approach

SSGI believes in shaping not just professionals, but well-rounded individuals and future leaders.

The institution focuses on:

* Academic excellence

* Skill development

* Innovation and research

* Personality development

* Ethical and value-based education

Vision for the Future

With a strong legacy of 30 years, SSGI continues to move forward with a mission to become a global center of excellence in education, producing skilled professionals, innovators, and responsible citizens.

Conclusion

Sri Sai Group of Institutions, Pathankot stands tall as a pioneer and one of the best institutions in the region, offering a transformational educational journey backed by quality education, excellent placements, and a student-friendly environment.

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, SSGI continues to be a trusted choice for students seeking a successful and future-ready career.

URL : https://www.srisaigroup.in/

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