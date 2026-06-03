Business News | Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports Strong H2 & FY26 Performance; H2 EBITDA and PAT Margins Expand by 481 Bps and 346 Bps

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3: Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) (NSE: SPCON), one of the leading infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works, had declared its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY26 Financial Highlights

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* Revenue of ₹ 9,030.24 Lakhs, YoY growth of 0.64%

* EBITDA of ₹ 1506.53 Lakhs, YoY growth of 15.47%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.68%, YoY expansion of 214 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 821.02 Lakhs, YoY growth of 24.62%

* PAT Margin of 9.09%, YoY expansion of 175 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 13.33, YoY growth of 17.55%

H2 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Revenue of ₹ 4,467.28 Lakhs, decline of 17.74%

* EBITDA of ₹ 738.39 Lakhs, YoY growth of 16.03%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.53%, YoY expansion of 481 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 410.17 Lakhs, YoY growth of 32.13%

* PAT Margin of 9.18%, YoY expansion of 346 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 6.66, YoY growth of 24.72%

Note: Total Income includes both Revenue from Operations and Other Income.

EBITDA and PAT (%) are calculated based on Total Income.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Srinibas Pradhan, Managing Director of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited, said: "We are pleased with our performance during H2 FY26, wherein despite a moderation in revenue, we delivered strong profitability growth driven by improved project execution, operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management.

We also strengthened our project portfolio through our wholly owned subsidiary, Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, by securing L1 status for a road construction project in Jharsuguda, Odisha and receiving a purchase order from NTPC Limited for infrastructure development works at DSTPP Stage-II. These project wins further reinforce our capabilities in road infrastructure, industrial development, and government-led projects while enhancing our execution visibility.

Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our order pipeline, improving execution efficiency, and expanding our presence across key infrastructure segments. With a healthy project portfolio, growing opportunities in public infrastructure spending, and a strong execution track record, we are confident of creating sustainable value for all stakeholders and driving long-term growth."

Consolidated Operational Highlights

About Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON)

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) is an infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works. With over two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong presence through efficient execution, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships with government departments and institutional clients.

The company's structure includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, a PWD Special Class Contractor in Odisha, while SPCON operates as a PWD Class A Contractor. This enables participation across a broader range of government tenders while retaining existing contractor qualifications. SPCON is also certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

SPCON operates with an integrated business model supported by in-house construction capabilities, owned machinery, and quality-control infrastructure. The company maintains operational efficiency through backward integration and on-site testing facilities, ensuring better execution control and quality standards.

The transition into a public limited company and listing on the NSE Emerge platform in 2026 marked a key milestone in the company's growth journey. In FY26, SPCON reported consolidated total income of ₹9,030.24 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,506.53 lakhs, and PAT of ₹821.02 lakhs.

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