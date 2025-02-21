NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21: Marking a significant stride towards expanding academic offerings and equipping students with the skills required for the evolving business landscape, The Paari School of Business at SRM University-AP has launched two new specialisations for its B.Com. programme - B.Com. (CA Integrated) and B.Com. (Fintech and Banking).

Also Read | Research by 1xBet: Who Will Fans Cheer for at IPL 2025.

The event witnessed the presence of stalwarts from Banking, Data Analytics and Chartered Accountancy along with the Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof. Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-Paari School of Business, Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Head-Department of Commerce Dr A Lakshmana Rao, faculty, staff and students from the school. Mr Ruhbir Singh, CEO of Tatvic, a Global Analytics Firm, was the Chief Guest; Mr Bala Iyer, MD of Barclays Bank, was the Guest of Honour, and CA Ravi Kishore, President of ICAI Vijayawada Branch, was the Keynote Speaker.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora appreciated the school for its launch of specialisations that will generously benefit the management education offered at the university. Dean Prof. Bharadhwaj briefly spoke on the objective of launching the two new specialisations and the expected outcome of the B.Com. programme. "At Paari School of Business, we offer modern, contemporary, and cutting-edge programmes that meaningfully align with current market demands. The curriculum of the two new specialisations is tightly integrated with the Fintech and CA fields and will be taught by industry experts and seasoned professionals," stated Prof. Bharadhwaj in his welcome address.

Also Read | What Is Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, Set To Be Implemented in Andhra Pradesh Government? From Eligibility To Document List and How To Apply, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

This initiative by the Paari School of Business invokes innovation, inspiration, and excellence. In his address, Mr Ruhbir Singh, a pioneer in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics, elucidated the strategies for making it big in the business frontier. He remarked, "Critical thinking, keeping abreast with technology, and learning to present yourself are the pivotal skills graduates must equip themselves with to sprint to high-impact placements."

Guest of Honour Mr Bala Iyer emphasised the importance of networking and building connections among different strata of the business and economic fields as the real wealth that one must accumulate. In his keynote address, CA Ravi Kishore also underscored the significance of practical and soft skills accompanied by a mindset for continuous learning triumph over academic qualification in the real world. Both dignitaries launched the specialisations B.Com. (Fintech and Banking) and B.Com. (CA Integrated) respectively.

The event also witnessed the launch of the much-awaited two-day Business fest AMEYA'25 by the Chief Guest Mr Ruhbir Singh. AMEYA'25, the Management Mavericks' Meet will hold numerous formal and informal events, ranging from Business Development to PR and Entrepreneurship, with a prize pool of Rs 1.75 Lakh. The Fest will welcome students and participants from management colleges and universities from Vijayawada and Guntur. The event concluded with the felicitation of the esteemed and dignitaries and a vote of thanks from Dr A Lakshmana Rao, Head of the Commerce Department.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)