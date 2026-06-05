Business News | SRM University-AP Signs an MOU with Technosmile to Facilitate Educational, Cultural and Professional Exchange

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: SRM University-AP has officially signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technosmile, a premier global hiring and human resources firm based in Japan, to establish a robust international student internship programme. The signed agreement establishes a direct pathway for students to secure technical training, language proficiency, and international employment opportunities in Japan. The MoU execution took place at the university campus, with Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar, SRM AP, and Watanabe, Executive Vice President of Technosmile, signing the document. During the visit, the Technosmile delegation also held extensive strategic discussions with Prof. C V Tomy, Professor and Dean of the School of Engineering & Sciences (SEAS), alongside the Registrar, and Dr M S Vivekanandan, Director of CR&CS, to outline the academic integration of the programme. The event gathered key university dignitaries, department heads, and students to celebrate the international alliance.

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This strategic partnership builds upon a successful existing relationship, which has already seen 5 talented students graduated from the institution successfully placed into competitive roles through the company. Formalising this collaboration, the program is set to scale up significantly. Technosmile aims to recruit 8 students in the academic year of 2026, followed by 10 students for internship to placement in 2027. In the next 4 years, Technosmile is considering to hire a total of 50 students. These international internships are structured to directly lead to full-time career conversions upon graduation. By formalising this collaboration, both organisations aim to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled young professionals ready to transition from academic learning to global corporate environments.

The timely agreement directly addresses one of Japan's most critical economic challenges, namely its rapidly declining working-age population. As the country faces severe labour shortages across key industrial and technological sectors, international talent integration has become a vital solution for maintaining economic momentum and innovation. Through this MoU, Technosmile will actively bridge the gap by sourcing, training, and integrating ambitious students from the institution into the Japanese workforce, offering them invaluable global exposure while simultaneously injecting fresh perspectives into the local industry.

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During the signing ceremony, Technosmile's Executive Vice President Watanabe explicitly highlighted that the firm specifically targeted SRM University-AP due to its reputation for producing exceptionally skilled, high-quality engineers, and said that it is because "it is an excellent university in India that has sent more than 100 graduates to Japan". Furthermore, he emphasised that SRM AP's dedicated Japanese language programme provides students with a vital linguistic and cultural foundation, making them ideal candidates. He highlighted "The Destination Japan" programme, which is the flagship programme of the Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR & CS) department. This initiative specialises in providing comprehensive training to SRM University-AP students through Jotish Kumar, CEO of SRM Global Consulting and Sankar Karunanidhi, Country Manager, Japan - both having decades of work experience in Japan and training engineers specifically for the Japanese market. Speaking about the "Destination Japan" program, Jotish mentioned that SRM Students do not just learn Japanese language - they learn Japanese culture and work culture which is unique in Japan and hence we are able to successfully place more than 100 SRM engineering students in Japan since May 2024. Additionally, the visiting delegation expressed that they were highly impressed by the university's state-of-the-art infrastructure and its unique academic initiatives.

Moving forward, both SRM University-AP and Technosmile are committed to expanding this framework to benefit a larger cohort of students in the upcoming academic cycles. The university's international relations cell will work closely with the corporate team at Technosmile to align training curricula, language modules, and technical workshops, ensuring that graduates remain at the forefront of global industry standards.

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