SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat becomes the first university to sign MoU with Special Olympic Bharat

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/GPRC): SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat becomes the first university in India to sign MoU with Special Olympics Bharat a charitable trust which uses sports as a medium to transform the lives of children and adults with intellectual disability.

Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat signed the MoU with the Chancellor of SRM University, Ravi Pachamoothoo in presence of a host of dignitaries.

The Vice Chancellor of SRM University, Prof. Paramjit S. Jaswal, Shri Ramesh Kaushik (Member of Parliament), Sumitra Chauhan (State President Mahila Morcha Haryana) Nirmala Chaudhary (MLA Ganaur), Kavita Jain (Ex minister) Tirath Rana District President BJP) Latika Sharma (Ex MLA Kalka), Virender Kumar (Area Director Special Olympics Bharat, Prof. V. Samuel Raj Registrar, SRM University prominent members from Special Olympics Bharat were present during the signing of this historic MoU.

Dr Mallika Nadda hailed SRM University for opening up the possibilities of running courses for children with special needs and firmly believed that MoU between Special Olympics Bharat and SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat will help the intellectually challenged children from all over the country.

Ravi Pachamoothoo remarked that SRM University and the SRM group firmly believed in recognizing the needs of the society and this MoU was one of the way to provide space and facilities to children with special needs.

Ramesh Kaushik expressed his happiness that SRM University was the first University in India to sign such MoU and hoped that other universities would follow on the footsteps of SRM University Delhi NCR, Sonepat in recognizing the need and importance in promoting sports in the lives of children and adults with intellectual disability.

Sumitra Chauhan (State President Mahila Morcha Haryana) opined that women have a great role to play in the lives of specially abled children and they need all the support these organizations can provide.

Prof. Paramjit S. Jaswal expressed his gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat for dedicatedly working towards making life meaningful for children with intellectual challenge and for providing SRM University with the opportunity to play its part in helping fulfil those needs. The MoU signing ceremony ended with the vote of thanks from the Registrar of the University Prof. V Samuel Raj.

