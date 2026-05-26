Business News | Stackbox Wins Digital Supply Chain Transformation Award at Times Business Awards North 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: Stackbox Services Pvt. Ltd. (Stackbox) has been honoured with the Digital Supply Chain Transformation Award 2026 at the Times Business Awards North 2026. The award was received by Stackbox's Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Nitin Mamodia, and it recognises enterprises demonstrating exceptional leadership in transforming supply chain operations through technology.

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At the heart of Stackbox's platform is the Warehouse Orchestration System (WOS), an autonomous intelligence layer above the Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, and physical equipment on the floor. It coordinates every operator, automation system like AS/RS or Conveyors, Robots like AMRs, dock, vehicles, and storage location in real time as one unified orchestrator, deciding what should happen next across every resource simultaneously. Most warehouses are digitised. The best are optimised. Stackbox delivers the third stage: a warehouse that orchestrates itself.

"I have spent the last decade walking warehouse floors. What I see in most of them is people doing heroic work with tools that were never built for the complexity they face. Incredible people, compensating every day for software that should have been helping them. That is what we are here to change."

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Venktesh Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director, Stackbox

Stackbox's Warehouse Management System orchestrates put-away, picking, replenishment, and slotting across automated, semi-automated, and mechanized facilities, adapting continuously to maximize throughput. Its Transportation Management System plans dispatch, routing, and fleet optimisation for last-mile and intercity operations, cutting cost-per-drop at scale. Today, Stackbox runs in 9 of the top 10 Indian FMCG companies and 7 of the top 10 globally, alongside leaders in F&B, retail, manufacturing, quick-commerce, and 3PL across 16 countries.

The award crowns a defining month. Stackbox's Warehouse Management and Transportation Management platforms were also featured in the ISCM Supply Chain Tech Ranking 2026, independently published by India's premier supply chain research institution, placing Stackbox among the Vanguard-ranked Top 5 Warehouse Management and Top 3 Transportation Management platforms in the country. The designation is determined entirely by ISCM's own data-driven assessment, not by application or nomination.

About StackboxStackbox is the autonomous and intelligent supply chain execution platform, built on the Warehouse Orchestration System (WOS) and integrated with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, and Order Management on a single codebase. It runs in 9 of the top 10 Indian FMCG companies and 7 of the top 10 globally, alongside leaders in F&B, retail, manufacturing, quick-commerce, and 3PL across 16 countries.

Founded by IIT, IIM, and ISB alumnus Nitin Mamodia, Venktesh Kumar, Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee, and Shanmukha Boora.

About the Times Business AwardsThe Times Business Awards are presented by Optimal Media Solutions, a division of Times Internet Limited, under the aegis of Bennett and Coleman (The Times of India). The North 2026 edition recognises enterprises demonstrating transformational business and technology leadership.

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