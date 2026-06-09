Business News | STAGE OTT Reunites with Storytelling Maestro Raghuvir Shekhawat for a Grand Expansion of the Bhairavi Franchise

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Regional content powerhouse STAGE, India's leading dialect-based OTT platform, has announced a major creative renewal with celebrated television writer and creator Raghuvir Shekhawat. Following the massive regional blockbuster success of their maiden collaboration, Bhairavi Season 1, STAGE has officially signed the veteran writer to helm the expansion of the franchise, greenlighting an ambitious, dual-season production slate for Season 2 and Season 3.

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Bhairavi, a gripping, high-stakes political drama inspired by true events, has become a massive flagship asset for STAGE across the region. Season 1 captured audiences entirely. Capitalizing on this phenomenal momentum, STAGE has locked in Raghuvir Shekhawat to scale the universe with simultaneous shoots for the next two seasons, set to begin this June. The new chapters will be mounted on an even grander scale, setting a new benchmark for hyper-local production quality in India.

Moving forward, the franchise will shift its primary strategic direction to explicitly feature a powerful, justice-driven narrative rooted in a female-led revenge theme against exploitation. Leaving behind purely fictional tropes, the upcoming seasons will focus heavily on the human element and the evolving perspectives of its key characters. A major narrative hook will explore the deeply altered motivations of the antagonist, Arjun, and his complex, changing equation with the lead character.

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STAGE continues to aggressively scale its premium content library, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in India's regional OTT ecosystem. By merging STAGE's unmatched dominance and data-driven understanding of dialect-speaking audiences with Shekhawat's unparalleled, decades-long mastery of heartland narratives, the partnership sets a new benchmark for regional digital entertainment.

Talking about the strategic vision of the collaboration, Parveen Singhal, Chief Content Officer (CCO), STAGE, said, "The phenomenal response to Bhairavi proved a crucial point: audiences in Bharat don't just want content in their local dialects; they are hungry for complex, premium narratives told with true cinematic scale. As we expand the Bhairavi universe significantly, our focus is on delivering a grander visual spectacle and a deeply human, justice-driven narrative. We are shifting the spotlight onto a powerful, female-led revenge narrative against exploitation, portraying our protagonist as an authentic voice for women who have faced systemic injustice. Raghuvir ji is an absolute institution, and the entire team is incredibly excited to set a whole new production benchmark for dialect entertainment this June."

Commenting on the expansion of the show, Raghuvir Shekhawat stated, "STAGE gave me the exact right canvas to explore real-life incidents with Bhairavi. The overwhelming love for Season 1 has been incredibly rewarding, and for the next two seasons, we are pushing the boundaries of character evolution. The audience will witness a massive shift in motivations, especially the complex psychological equation between Arjun and Parvati. With STAGE granting us the resources to execute this vision, we are moving past conventional political conspiracies to anchor the story in a raw, emotional journey of justice and female defiance. I am thrilled to reunite with the STAGE team and dive straight into filming this month."

About STAGE OTT

Launched in 2019, STAGE is India's first and largest dialect-based OTT platform, designed exclusively for the audiences of "Bharat." Operating on the philosophy of "Company nahi, hum kranti hai," STAGE delivers high-quality, premium narratives and web series in underserved dialects, including Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and more. With millions of paying subscribers and backing from top-tier global investors, STAGE has successfully broken the myth around regional content monetization, offering culturally authentic stories that provide dignity, representation, and world-class production values to India's heartland.

About Raghuvir Shekhawat

Raghuvir Shekhawat is a multi-award-winning Indian writer, dialogue writer, and creator who has been instrumental in shaping modern Indian television. With a career spanning decades, he is best known for his work on landmark heartland dramas, including Balika Vadhu, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Banni Chow Home Delivery, winning numerous accolades such as the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. With his highly successful foray into OTT through the political thriller Bhairavi, Shekhawat continues to cement his legacy as one of the most versatile and respected creative voices in the Indian entertainment industry.

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