Business News | STAGE OTT & Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) to Pioneer a New Era of Premium Dialect Entertainment

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Regional content powerhouse STAGE, India's leading dialect-based OTT platform, and Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB), a legacy media institution with four decades of television excellence, have announced a landmark partnership to develop a massive slate of premium original series aimed at redefining hyper-local storytelling for Bharat.

Also Read | 'Don 3' Controversy: FWICE Hits Back at Sanjay Gupta Over Comment on Ranveer Singh Ban Row, Reminds Him of 'Mumbai Saga' Dispute.

Sri Adhikari Brothers, known for shaping the foundation of Indian television broadcasting and content creation, will collaborate with STAGE to co-produce a diverse range of new-age dialect shows. Building on the phenomenal viewership wave of their previous hit, MahaPunarjanam, this strategic alliance will see Sri Adhikari Brothers vastly expand its production footprint on STAGE, developing high-caliber content across five distinct regional dialects.

STAGE, which launched in 2019, has rapidly emerged as the undisputed leader in India's regional OTT ecosystem. With a mission to bring dignity and cinematic scale to local dialects like Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri, STAGE has revolutionized how rural and semi-urban India consumes digital entertainment. Today, STAGE commands a massive, highly engaged subscriber base and serves as the primary entertainment hub for millions of mobile-first users across the heartland.

Also Read | Who Was Mohammed Odeh? Hamas Military Chief Linked to October 7 Attack Reportedly Killed in Israel Airstrike.

Talking about the importance of this partnership and its impact on the regional entertainment sector, Parveen Singhal, Chief Content Officer (CCO), STAGE, said, "As the market leader in dialect-based entertainment, STAGE is constantly pushing the boundaries of what regional cinema can achieve. MahaPunarjanam proved that audiences in Bharat are hungry for highly produced, gripping narratives in their own mother tongues. Our massive user base is driving a cultural revolution, and by bringing a legacy powerhouse like Sri Adhikari Brothers into our ecosystem, we are scaling this vision across five dialects. We are building the future of premium storytelling for the heartland."

Commenting on the collaboration, Kailasnath Adhikari, Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers stated, "For over 40 years, our focus has been on capturing the pulse of the Indian audience through compelling storytelling. As the digital landscape evolves, we see immense value in catering to the deeply rooted, hyper-local markets. Our partnership with STAGE enables us to seamlessly bring our decades of production pedigree to the OTT space, alongside a platform that has demonstrated an unparalleled dominance and understanding of the regional viewer."

About STAGE OTT: Launched in 2019, STAGE is India's first and largest dialect-based OTT platform, designed exclusively for the audiences of "Bharat." Operating on the philosophy of "Company nahi, hum kranti hai," STAGE delivers high-quality, premium web series, movies, and short-form content in underserved dialects including Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi and more. With millions of paying subscribers and backing from top-tier global investors, STAGE has successfully broken the myth around regional content monetization, offering culturally authentic stories that provide dignity and representation to India's heartland.

About Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB): Sri Adhikari Brothers is a pioneering Indian media and entertainment conglomerate with a rich legacy spanning over four decades. As one of the first production houses to be listed on the BSE & NSE, SAB has been instrumental in shaping the Indian television industry, creating thousands of hours of iconic content across various genres, operating highly successful broadcast networks, and expanding into film and digital production. The group continues to evolve, merging its traditional storytelling mastery with modern digital formats.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)