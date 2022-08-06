Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): The Stalwarts of the Real Estate Sector, Inaugurated the 14th Annual Real Estate Convention organised by the National Association of Realtors- India (NAR-India), the extended arm of NAR USA. The Convention is a two-day affair with 2000 stakeholders (Across) from the Real Estate have gathered to discuss the current happenings and the future of The Indian Real Estate sector. The Convention is a much-awaited event and magnum opus for the real estate industry from India and abroad.

Going by the years of precedence, the event will bring together dignitaries from the Government, regulatory bodies, and the Real estate sector to discuss the past present and future of the real estate market globally.

Also, in presence would be, keynote speakers include industry stalwarts like Irfan Razack, Managing Director of Prestige Estates Projects and Harshvardhan Patodia, President CREDAI National, alongside well-known global motivational speakers like Swami Gnanvatsal Ji of Akshardham.

The theme for this Year's convention is "Yes Realtor" which highlights the imperativeness of the presence of a realtor or Broker in any Real estate transaction. To highlight "Respect for the Profession and Respect for the Professional". Every year the NAR India Convention is well attended but post-pandemic this is the largest event planned and expected to be attended by 2000+ national and international delegates and respected professionals from the industry. It brings together realtors, developers, investors, and other real estate sector stakeholders from India and around the world to network, learn, and forge valuable business relationships.

The event is hosted by CREA(I), the Confederation of Real Estate Associates (India) based in Bengaluru which is planning to showcase the best across all parties related to Real estate sector. The knowledge partners are IIM Bangalore and CREDAI Bengaluru are the Official support partners for the Event.

Speaking about the Event the President of NAR India, Samir Arora said "Yes Realtor, the 14th NAR India Convention hosted by CREA (I) Bengaluru at the Iconic Bangalore Palace is not just a congregation of 2000 Real Estate Professionals driving Knowledge Content and Business Networking, but it is a Momentum driving the build-up to the theme of Respect for the Profession and Respect for the Professional. The flagship event will highlight and celebrate the Indian Realtor and put them on the Global Map."

Chairman Convention Pradeep Joe, talking about the event said "With the GDP and Employment contribution to the Nation, the Real Estate Industry deserves an Industry Status and Realtors are playing their part to the build-up for the same with Yes Realtor Convention. CREA (I) is proud to be hosting this milestone event in Namma Bengaluru that will set the tone for the next growth phase of the Realty business".

