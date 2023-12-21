PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Star Gold is all set to captivate audiences nationwide with the much-anticipated World TV Premiere of the 2023 horror comedy film 'DD Returns' in Hindi this Christmas eve. The third installment of the Tamil super-hit film series, 'DD Returns', directed by debutant Anand, promises an evening of rib-tickling laughter and some fun-filled ghostly encounters on December 24th at 8 pm.

DD Returns (expansion Dare Demons Returns) is written and directed by debutant S. Prem Anand and produced by C Ramesh Kumar under RK Entertainment. The film stars an ensemble cast with Santhanam and Surbhi in the lead roles and Redin Kingsley, Maran, and Pradeep Rawat in supporting roles. The film is a stand-alone sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and the third film in the Dhilluku Dhuddu series.

Santhanam, renowned for his impeccable comic timing in the Tamil film industry, expresses his excitement about World TV Premiere on Star Gold said, "With its quirky storyline of ghosts challenging humans through games and hilarious twists, DD Returns offers clean humor that appeals to family audiences. I am thrilled that the entire country will get to watch the Hindi World TV Premiere of DD Returns on Star Gold on December 24th at 8 pm. I am confident that families will relish watching this film together."

Actress Surbhi, essaying the role of a French girl from Pondicherry in the film said, "The film is a laugh riot packed with humorous one-liners. The storyline, characters and sets, make for an excellent horror comedy. I am thrilled to be a part of this successful movie franchise and am eagerly looking forward to the entire country watching the Hindi World TV Premiere of DD Returns on Star Gold on December 24th at 8 pm."

Santhanam and his friends hide a bag full of money and jewels in a haunted bungalow to ditch the police. When he goes to retrieve the bag, a ghost makes him play a survival game in order to leave with the bag.

Prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter, thrills, and supernatural hilarity as 'DD Returns' premieres on Star Gold this Christmas eve. Don't miss the chance to join in the festive fun on December 24th at 8 pm!

