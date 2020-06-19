Business News | Star Products Now Available on Major E-commerce Platforms

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India] June 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ghodawat Consumer Products LLP (GCPL), the FMCG division of prominent Indian business conglomerate - Sanjay Ghodawat Group, recently made a big business move.

It launched several of its popular FMCG products on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart and Flipkart Supermarket.

GCPL, which was founded in 2014, has rapidly risen to prominence due to its high-quality and affordable daily consumable products, which are used by millions of consumers across the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Its products are popular in many modern trade channels as well including D-Mart and Reliance Market.

Through its ISO certified state-of-the-art production plants, which are based out near Kolhapur (Maharashtra), GCPL manufactures a wide range of daily consumable items like: Star Atta, Star Jaggery, Star Sugar, Star Edible Oils, Star Rice (Basmati and Non-Basmati), Star Namkeens, Carbonated Drinks (Fizzinga) and Fruit Drinks (Frustar) in various flavours/varieties.

All these products are now available online. The company is planning to launch its products on other popular e-commerce platforms as well.

The best part of GCPL's products is its unmatched quality. These products are made under the supervision of experts in an extremely hygienic production environment following stringent manufacturing protocols adopted by top MNCs all across the world.

In the past, it has been admired many times by industry veterans for providing high-quality FMCG items at very affordable cost and recognized on prominent platforms for delivering unparalleled contribution to the Indian food industry.

GCPL is very optimistic about this move and is doing every bit possible to make GCPL as one of the top ten FMCG brands by 2025. It has increased its production capacity, strengthened its distribution channel further and boosted its online and offline marketing activities to fulfill the growing demand for daily consumables items.

"Technology has not just changed the way we learn and progress but also the way we shop. Now people want everything onto their fingertips. And online grocery shopping is also not untouched with it. With this move, every person living in every part of India can buy Star products in just a few clicks and place their order online without the discomfort of going outside," said Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - GCPL.

In the coming times, GCPL is also planning to launch world-class dairy products like milkshakes, ghee, butter, cheese, paneer, yogurt, ice creams, etc. in the market.

The growing demand for online grocery shopping, concerns of people going outside to buy essentials due to COVID-19 pandemic, the increased public sentiment for using 'Swadeshi' brands and to expand the pan India outreach of its products are cited as the core reasons behind this big business move.

For more information visit - www.ghodawatcp.com

