PRNewswire

Singapore, January 28: The inaugural Singapore Tennis Open (STO) 2025, which will see global tennis talent taking to the courts from 27 January to 2 February, has revealed an exciting roster of sponsors and partners, including global brands such as Turkish Airlines, ASICS and Polestar. The partnerships not only amplify the tournament's prestige in its inaugural year, but also reinforce the brands' support for women in sports at the highest level and their commitment to celebrate the power of tennis to inspire.

Also Read | Korean New Year 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Seollal HD Images, Messages, Thoughtful Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers on the First Day of Lunar New Year.

* Main sponsors include Turkish Airlines, ASICS and Polestar who are set to elevate the Singapore Tennis Open 2025 with their synergistic partnerships.

*Turkish Airlines - Official Airline

Also Read | January 2025 Is Too Long? Internet Is Flooded With Funny Memes, Jokes, Viral Instagram Posts and More From the Extremely Long Month of the Year.

Four-time "World Class" Award winner Turkish Airlines will fly players in style. Adding to the excitement, the STO Singles Champion will receive a pair of round-trip Business Class tickets to any destination worldwide, while the Doubles Champions will each receive one Business Class round-trip ticket to a destination of their choice - a unique prize offering unforgettable adventures and endless journeys. In addition to this, on the final day of the tournament, two lucky fans will win round-trip tickets from Singapore to either Istanbul or Melbourne, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

* ASICS - Official Apparel and Footwear

The tournament's on-court presence will shine with ASICS apparel and footwear donned by ball kids, officials and umpires, embodying the brand's synergy with the dynamic spirit of tennis. On-ground staff will also sport ASICS gear, looking sharp while highlighting the brand's reputation for delivering high quality, innovative and functional sportswear.

* Polestar - Official Electric Vehicle

As the Official Electric Vehicle partner, Polestar will provide ground transfers for all players and officials between the competition venue and Official Hotel with their fleet of Polestar 2 fastbacks and Polestar 4 SUV coupes. Patrons will also get the opportunity to see and experience Polestar's cutting-edge electric vehicles up close with an exclusive showcase at Kallang Wave Mall.Turkish Airlines is delighted to be part of the STO 2025. Umit Develi, Turkish Airlines Vice President of Asia & Far East affirmed, "This collaboration celebrates a shared passion for connecting people and places, just as tennis connects fans and players around the globe. We're glad to be part of this world-class event, offering memorable experiences to both fans and the tennis community."

Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director of ASICS Asia, expressed, "We are thrilled to support the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open by providing our apparel and footwear to the ball kids, officials and umpires. More importantly, this partnership underscores our commitment to promoting the sport of tennis and fostering the philosophy of 'sound mind, sound body' here in Singapore."

"Polestar is thrilled to be appointed the Official Electric Vehicle of STO 2025, providing our fleet of high-performance premium electric vehicles made up of Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 models to transport players to and from the Kallang Tennis Hub, and throughout the event. We are proud to support this prestigious event, further cementing our commitment to sustainable electric mobility," shared Adele Lee, Assistant General Manager, Wearnes Automotive.

Daryl Yeo, Chief Operating Officer at Kallang Alive Sport Management said, "The Singapore Tennis Open 2025 embodies the unifying spirit of tennis, where athletic excellence meets exceptional partnerships. We are very excited to welcome 11 sponsors, amongst them global brands like Turkish Airlines, Asics and Polestar, for the inaugural edition of Singapore Tennis Open. Through a series of activations across multiple platforms, we hope to deliver engaging fan experiences, spotlight the seamless blend of tennis and lifestyle, and connect with the local and international tennis community when they are at Kallang to catch the action."

Don't miss the action-packed week at the Singapore Tennis Open 2025, starting with two days of qualifying matches (25 and 26 January) with free access to all patrons, and seven days of main-draw play (27 January to 2 February) at the Kallang Tennis Hub. Fans can look forward to world-class tennis, exciting activities at the Carnival of Tennis, exclusive sponsor showcases, and more! Celebrate the Year of the Snake with your family and friends at this exhilarating showcase of tennis excellence!

Please find the media kit here.

ABOUT SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Singapore Sports Hub is an iconic, premier destination offering sporting, entertainment and lifestyle experiences for all to enjoy. This world-class development is managed by Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd (KASM). It offers programming that comprises international recreational and competitive events, live entertainment as well as activities that cater to the broader community. The Singapore Sports Hub aims to serve the sporting and entertainment needs of people from all walks of life.

Home to unique world-class sports facilities within the city, the Singapore Sports Hub plays a critical role in accelerating the development of Singapore's sports industry, excellence and participation. Located in Kallang, the Singapore Sports Hub includes the following facilities:

* A 55,000-capacity National Stadium with a retractable roof and movable tiered seating

* A 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium with pillarless interior

* A 6,000-capacity OCBC Aquatic Centre that meets FINA standards

* A 3,000-capacity OCBC Arena which is scalable and flexible in layout

* Kallang Tennis Hub, Singapore's first international tournament-ready indoor tennis facility

* Kallang Football Hub housing Singapore's National Training Centre for football

* Water Sports Centre featuring kayaking and canoeing

* 41,000 sqm Kallang Wave Mall, including indoor climbing wall and Splash-N-Surf facility (Kids Waterpark, Stingray and Lazy River)

* 100PLUS Promenade that encircles the National Stadium

* Singapore Youth Olympic Museum & Singapore Sports Museum

* Shimano Cycling World

* Daily community facilities and activities, including beach volleyball, hard courts (futsal, basketball and netball) lawn bowls, giant chess, skate park and running & cycling paths.

For more information, please visit the Singapore Sports Hub:

Website: www.sportshub.com.sg

Facebook: @sgsportshub

Instagram: @sgsportshub

LinkedIn: @Singapore Sports Hub

X: @sgsportshub

TikTok: @sgsportshub

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)