Business News | Start SIP in Mutual Funds on Bajaj Broking App

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a structured way to invest in mutual funds by contributing a fixed amount at regular intervals. It helps build financial discipline and allows investors to participate in the market over time instead of investing a large amount at once.

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With Bajaj Broking, starting and managing a SIP is designed to be simple and fully digital. The app provides access to a wide range of mutual fund schemes, along with tools to track, manage, and optimise your investments.

Why Choose The Bajaj Broking App for Your SIP Journey?

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Choosing the right platform is important when starting a SIP. The Bajaj Broking app integrates multiple features that support both new and experienced investors.

1. All-in-One Investment PlatformThe app allows you to explore mutual funds, invest, and track your portfolio in one place. This removes the need to use multiple platforms.

2. Wide Range of Mutual Fund SchemesInvestors can choose from equity, debt, and hybrid mutual funds. This helps in building a diversified portfolio aligned with financial goals.

3. Easy-to-Use InterfaceThe app is structured to guide users step by step, making it accessible even for first-time investors.

4. Portfolio Tracking and InsightsYou can monitor:

- Total invested amount

- Current portfolio value

- Scheme-wise performance

This helps in evaluating progress over time.

5. Flexible Investment OptionsThe platform supports both SIP and lump sum investments, allowing investors to choose based on their financial situation.

Prerequisites to Start Investing in Mutual Funds

Before starting a SIP on Bajaj Broking, certain basic requirements must be completed.

1. Trading and Demat AccountYou need an active account with Bajaj Broking to access mutual fund investments.

2. KYC VerificationKYC is mandatory on the Bajaj Broking app. This involves submitting documents such as:

- PAN card

- Aadhaar card

- Address proof

3. Linked Bank AccountA bank account must be linked to enable auto-debit for SIP instalments and to receive redemption proceeds.

4. Sufficient Balance or Auto-Debit SetupEnsure your bank account has sufficient funds on the SIP date. Alternatively, set up auto-debit instructions.

5. Defined Financial GoalsIt is useful to identify your goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon before selecting a mutual fund.

Step-by-Step Guide to Start SIP on Bajaj Broking App

Starting a SIP through the app involves a few structured steps.

Step 1: Log in to the Bajaj Broking AppOpen the app and log in using your registered credentials.

Step 2: Navigate to Mutual Funds SectionGo to the mutual funds section where various schemes are listed.

Step 3: Select a Mutual Fund Scheme

Browse and compare funds based on:

Category (equity, debt, hybrid)

- Historical performance

- Risk level

- Investment objective

Choose a fund that matches your financial goals.

Step 4: Select SIP OptionInstead of choosing lump sum, select the SIP investment option.

Step 5: Enter SIP DetailsFill in the required details:

- SIP amount

- Investment frequency (monthly, quarterly)

- SIP start date

- Duration or number of instalments

Step 6: Set Up Payment MandateComplete the auto-debit mandate from your linked bank account. This ensures timely payments for each SIP instalment.

Step 7: Confirm the SIPReview all details and confirm the SIP. Once submitted, the SIP will be scheduled as per your selected frequency.

Step 8: Track Your SIPYou can monitor your SIP investments through the app dashboard, including instalments paid, current value, and returns.

Managing Your SIP: Pause, Skip, Switch, or Stop

One of the advantages of investing through Bajaj Broking is the flexibility to manage your SIP as per changing financial needs.

1. Pause SIPYou can temporarily pause your SIP if needed. This is useful during periods of reduced cash flow.

2. Skip InstalmentAllow skipping a specific instalment without stopping the entire SIP.

3. Switch FundsYou can switch your investment from one mutual fund scheme to another if your investment strategy changes.

4. Stop SIPIf required, you can stop the SIP entirely through the app. This does not automatically redeem your existing investment.

5. Track and ReviewRegularly review your SIP performance to ensure it aligns with your financial goals and market conditions.

Tips for SIP Investing

- Start early to benefit from compounding

- Invest consistently regardless of market conditions

- Choose funds based on long-term objectives

- Avoid reacting to short-term market fluctuations

- Review your portfolio periodically

ConclusionA SIP is a disciplined approach to investing in mutual funds, helping investors build wealth gradually over time. The structured nature of SIPs makes them suitable for a wide range of investors.

With Bajaj Broking, starting and managing a SIP becomes straightforward through a digital platform that offers fund selection, automated investing, and portfolio tracking. By understanding the process and using the available features effectively, investors can create a consistent investment strategy aligned with their financial goals.

Disclaimer: - Investments in the securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: Bajaj Auto Limited Complex, Mumbai -Pune Road Akurdi Pune 411035.

Corp. Office: Bajaj Broking., 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI Registration No.: ARN -163403. Website: www.bajajbroking.in

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