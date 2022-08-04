Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investing is a means to set money aside to enjoy the fruits of your labour in the future.

While you are engaged with other aspects of your life, have that money work for you. To grow your money over time, investing involves putting your money to work in one or more different types of investment vehicles.

Fixed Deposit

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a smart choice for growing your savings. You can safely book an FD online and reap the benefits of high FD rates in 2022. Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD gets you an interest rate of up to 7.75 per cent p.a. for senior citizens and up to 7.50 per cent p.a. for customers below 60 years of age. With simple online processes and a minimum deposit of Rs 15,000, you can conveniently invest in the Bajaj Finance FD.

A safe investment option, Bajaj Finance allows customers to deposit a sum of money and get returns on a pre-determined FD interest rate.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is not linked to market performance; thus, the "fear element" is eliminated. It offers FD rates as high as 7.75 per cent p.a. The FD has several benefits:

Flexible tenor from 12 to 60 months

Investment starts at just Rs 15,000

Highest CRISIL AAA/STABLE and (ICRA)AAA(Stable) ratings

Multiple payout options for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly income

Up to 0.25 per cent higher returns for senior citizens

Loan against deposit facility up to 75 per cent of the deposit amount

To help you understand this better, consider the following tables.

For non-senior citizen investors

For senior citizen investors

Disclaimer: The results above were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator.

Systematic Deposit Plan

The Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) is a revolutionary monthly savings programme provided by Bajaj Finance. It is a financial tool that combines fixed deposit safety, with the freedom of small monthly investments starting at just Rs 5,000.

Utilizing this strategy, you can increase your savings by setting up recurring monthly contributions and controlling the liquidity ratios. Every deposit you make will be treated as a separate Fixed Deposit with the appropriate interest rate as of the deposit date.

The Single Maturity Scheme and the Monthly Maturity Scheme are the two variations of the SDP. For investors wishing to store a portion of their assets or income in a dependable monthly savings plan with guaranteed returns, these variations present profitable possibilities.

Listed below are a few features of the variants:

You can start investing with deposits as low as Rs 5,000 per month

The Single maturity scheme and the Monthly maturity scheme offer secured returns of up to 7.75% p.a.

Each deposit has the prevailing interest rates applicable on the date of deposit in both schemes

You can choose between flexible tenors of 12 - 60 months

In the Single Maturity Scheme, the investor is credited with the lump sum of the deposits made on a single day at maturity

In the Monthly Maturity Scheme, the investor gets the payouts every month

The interest rate offered for a Systematic Deposit Plan is

You can strategically plan your wealth-building plan whether you select Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit or Systematic Deposit plan by taking into account the advantages of high-interest rates and the security of your investment. You may deposit quickly and receive guaranteed profits with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, with interest rate of up to 7.45 per cent every year. Invest online today to increase your wealth while keeping it safe.

