Business News | Started with Rs 20,000, Built a 25-Member Team: Ali Raja Leads Alzaway's Record Growth and NCR Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Alzaway Private Limited, a rapidly growing name in the media, content production, and digital business industry, has announced a major expansion. The company has established a new office in Delhi-NCR and has also decided to register a new LLP (Limited Liability Partnership) in Delhi, in which Alzaway will hold a direct stake.

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This growth story stands out because the company, which once started from scratch with virtually no resources, has now built a strong team of 25 skilled professionals. Founded with a paid-up capital of just ₹20,000, the company has reached its highest-ever performance levels this year under the leadership of its CEO and Managing Director, Ali Raja.

From Zero Channels to a Network of 15 Digital Platforms

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When Alzaway began its journey, it had no digital channels under its umbrella. Today, the company operates a network of 15 active digital platforms, with its monthly viewership crossing more than 50 million, strengthening its position in content creation, media management, and digital audience development.

Ali Raja: From Challenges to Record-Breaking Success

Ali Raja, Founder and Managing Director of Alzaway Private Limited, comes from a humble agricultural family where resources were limited and opportunities were scarce.

After dropping out of college, he faced criticism, doubts, and social pressure from many around him. However, instead of allowing those challenges to define his future, he chose to trust his vision, business understanding, and strategic thinking.

Following his move to Mumbai in 2025, Ali Raja established strategic partnerships with several prominent brands and industry leaders.

Early Team Member Shivam Tyagi Receives Leadership Role and Equity StakeIn the newly registered Delhi-based LLP, Shivam Tyagi, who has worked alongside Ali Raja since the company's earliest days, will not only receive an ownership stake but will also take on a key leadership role in driving the growth of the new venture.

Like Ali Raja, Shivam Tyagi also comes from a modest agricultural family. he has played an important role in managing company operations, creative execution, and team coordination.

This partnership also reflects Alzaway Private Limited's commitment to building an inclusive and progressive workplace culture. Shivam Tyagi is a member of the LGBTQ community, and the company has consistently supported diversity, equality, and minority representation within its workforce and leadership structure.

Creating Opportunities and Financial Independence for Students

One of the most unique aspects of Alzaway Private Limited is that a large portion of its workforce consists of students and young professionals.

From its early days, the company has focused on providing training, industry exposure, and practical experience to help young talent develop real-world skills and prepare for future corporate opportunities.

Beyond skill development, the company also believes in helping young individuals achieve financial independence at an early stage in their careers, something few organisations actively prioritise today.

Social Impact Remains a Core Priority

Alzaway Private Limited is not solely focused on business growth and profitability.

The company places equal importance on social responsibility and community impact. Through its "Insaniyat Hi Dharam" (Humanity is the Greatest Religion) initiative and various social platforms, Alzaway regularly supports underprivileged children and individuals in need.

The company believes that sustainable success should always be accompanied by meaningful contributions to society.

"From Zero to a Team of 25, People Have Been Our Greatest Strength" -- Ali RajaReflecting on this milestone, Ali Raja said:

"There was a time when we started with absolutely nothing, and today we have a dedicated team of 25 people working alongside us. What began with a capital of just ₹20,000 has now grown into a business generating record revenues and achieving more than 200 million views across our platforms.

Shivam Tyagi has been with us since the days when all we had was a vision. His contribution has always been invaluable, and I am proud to entrust him with greater responsibilities as we continue to grow.

Future Goals: 500 Million Views and a Team of 50 Professionals

The company aims to expand its digital reach to over 500 million cumulative views while growing its workforce to more than 50 professionals. With new partnerships, expanded operations, and a stronger presence across multiple cities, Alzaway is preparing for its next phase of accelerated growth.

About Alzaway Private Limited

Incorporated in 2021, Alzaway Private Limited is a leading Indian private unlisted company operating in the fields of media management, content production, marketing, and strategic digital solutions.

Led by Ali Raja, who holds a 70% majority stake and serves as Managing Director, With a growing network of over 25 professionals and 15 active digital platforms, Alzaway continues to redefine and strengthen India's digital media ecosystem, reinventing it through creativity and strategic execution.

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