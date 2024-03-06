Business News | Startek Honored with Great Place To Work Certification in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, was recently recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization in India. This highly prestigious certification underscores the company's dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

"We are thrilled to once again receive the Great Place To Work recognition," said S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "This highlights our ongoing commitment to prioritizing our employees' happiness and success. We firmly believe that a positive workplace culture is the cornerstone of a robust and talented organization. Thanks to the collective effort of each Startek team member, we've built an exceptional environment that thrives on collaboration, innovation and inclusivity. The Great Place To Work honor serves as a testament to our dedication, reinforcing our commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive personally and professionally through open communication and continuous learning."

Startek has implemented various initiatives to enhance the employee experience, including professional development programs, wellness initiatives and inclusive policies that promote diversity, equality and inclusion. These efforts contributed to a collaborative and supportive work environment where employees feel valued and motivated to excel.

This honor is awarded to companies with stringent criteria for establishing an outstanding workplace environment. The Certification process, conducted by Great Place To Work, requires a comprehensive assessment of workplace culture based on employee surveys and an in-depth analysis of organizational practices.

Startek looks forward to building on this accomplishment and continuing to prioritize the well-being and success of its employees. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and inclusivity.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

