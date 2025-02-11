PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce that Startek India has been recognized as one of the Happiest Places to Thrive for 2024 by Happy+ Consulting and ET HR World. Notably, Startek is the only BPO to receive this prestigious recognition. Recognized for fostering a culture of happiness, inclusivity, and professional development.

Announced in the first week of February, this award underscores Startek's commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and employee-centric workplace. Happy+ certifies organizations where employees find joy in their work, take pride in their contributions, and thrive in a culture that enhances both productivity and performance. ET HR World, the flagship digital platform of The Economic Times, honors organizations that build emotionally and intellectually enriching workplaces.

The rigorous selection process involved an Employee Happiness and Wellbeing Survey, a Culture Audit, and a comprehensive evaluation of HR practices by an expert jury. Startek stood out for its exceptional focus on employee engagement, inclusivity, wellbeing, learning and career growth, and progressive people policies.

"At Startek, we believe that investing in our people is the foundation of our success. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that nurtures talent, fosters continuous learning and empowers employees to grow and thrive," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek.

Startek remains dedicated to fostering a culture where employees can excel professionally while enjoying a positive and fulfilling work experience.

About Startek

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Happiness and Wellbeing Award, by Happy+ in collaboration with ET HR World: These awards recognize the workplace that not only fosters success but cultivates an environment where every individual can truly flourish.

