New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/GPRC): Startup Stairs, a seed-stage accelerator in partnership with The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have announced the launch of the 'Growth Acceleration Program with 4i (Integrity, Inclusion, Innovation and Impact)' on official portal of Start-up India to find 20 most innovative startups that are working for the upliftment of informal sectors.

Through this program, 20 startups with the best ideas will be selected and given seed funding in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore from Startup Stairs.

The accelerator will also provide technology and policy support, as well as an office and other resources. In addition, NSDC will help startups build a business case and SOP and give them access to mentorship, guidance and a network of training institutes.

The Skill Index of any nation is directly linked to its skilled, trained and certified population. The program aims to bridge the gap between startups and the country's skill ecosystem. "Startup Stairs was founded with a singular purpose -- support and empower the evolution of startups and MSMEs to make them create employment, wealth, and a resilient economy.

By finding startups who can provide the forward market linkage to skilled and certified youth by either making them employed or small entrepreneurs, the country can improve its skill index and multiply the number of home-grown startups, thereby attracting global investors," said Preet Sandhuu, Founder & Director, Startup Stairs.

Startups that are focused on upskilling unorganised, informal and socially deprived sections of society and are Startup India-recognised entities can apply for the growth acceleration program. Applying startups should also have a positive net worth at the time of application and be at the scaling stage with a ready tech platform.

To meet the eligibility criteria, interested startups need to have a business model to create a platform for skilled and NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) aligned certified candidates. Eligible startups can register themselves by visiting this link.

The last date to apply is 25th November 2022. On 30th November, 50 startups will be shortlisted and invited to in-person meetings with investors from 1st December to 8th December, while the best 20 startups will be announced on 9th December.

