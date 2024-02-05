New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The State Level Steering-cum-Monitoring Committee for the Mid Day Meal Scheme, now rebranded as PM POSHAN, convened under the leadership of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, has approved a budget of Rs 658 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The allocation comprises Rs 457.26 crore from the state and Rs 200.74 crore from the central government, emphasizing an increased focus on robust implementation and enhanced nutritional offerings.

Chief Secretary Kaushal stressed the importance of "special attention to better implementation and utilization of the PM Poshan Scheme to ensure children receive nutritious and protein-rich food."

He urged officials to study best practices from other states and implement strategies that provide children with well-rounded protein and nutritious meals.

Highlighting the primary goals of the scheme, Kaushal stated, "The main objective of the PM Nutrition Scheme is to increase enrollment and attendance, enhance the nutritional status of primary school students, and promote the universality of primary education."

He emphasized the revamped menu, featuring dishes like Parantha with Curd, Nutritious Bajra Chana, and Vegetable Pulao with Khichdi, ensuring both taste and nutritional adequacy.

Chief Secretary Kaushal disclosed that the PM Nutrition Scheme, executed by the School Education Department, operates in a total of 14,253 schools, including 8,671 primary schools and 5,582 upper primary schools in the state. This includes playways, schools, and gardens.

Initially, the central government had set an honorarium of Rs 1,000 for cook-cum-helpers, with Rs 600 from the central share and Rs 400 from the state's share.

However, the state government has now revised their honorarium to Rs 7,000.

This substantial increase, with the state contributing Rs 6,400 and the Centre Rs 400, underscores the government's commitment to the well-being of workers in the mid-day meal program.

The meeting witnessed the participation of senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Ankur Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Anupama, and Commissioner and Secretary P Amneet Kumar. (ANI)

