Business News | States Raise Rs 11,625 Crore Through Bond Auction; Bihar Accepts Partial Amount, Gujarat Skips 10-year Security

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): State governments collectively raised Rs 11,625.21 crore through the latest auction of State Government Securities (SGS) conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, according to RBI data released on Tuesday.

The total notified amount for the auction was Rs 13,450 crore, although some states either partially accepted bids or did not accept bids for certain securities.

Also Read | Belgium: 4 Killed, 5 Injured in Crash Between Speeding Train and School Bus in Buggenhout (See Pics and Video).

According to the RBI release, Bihar accepted only a partial amount of Rs 875.210 crore against the notified Rs 1,200 crore in the re-issue of 7.69 per cent Bihar SGS 2035 issued on April 29, 2026. Bihar also separately raised Rs 1,200 crore through a 15-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.84 per cent.

Chhattisgarh raised a total of Rs 1,000 crore through two separate securities. The state raised Rs 500 crore through the re-issue of 7.68 per cent Chhattisgarh SGS 2036 at a cut-off yield of 7.7900 per cent and another Rs 500 crore through the re-issue of 7.82 per cent Chhattisgarh SGS 2048 at a yield of 7.8624 per cent.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Asks Man Accused of Child S*xual Harassment and Online Stalking To Not Use Social Media.

Madhya Pradesh raised a total of Rs 2,800 crore through two securities. The state raised Rs 1,600 crore through the re-issue of 7.64 per cent Madhya Pradesh SGS 2034 at a cut-off yield of 7.6999 per cent and another Rs 1,200 crore through the re-issue of 7.83 per cent Madhya Pradesh SGS 2048 at a yield of 7.8667 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh raised Rs 1,700 crore through two securities, including Rs 1,000 crore through the re-issue of 7.72 per cent Uttar Pradesh SGS 2036 at a cut-off yield of 7.7801 per cent and Rs 700 crore through the re-issue of 7.62 per cent Uttar Pradesh SGS 2041 at a yield of 7.8490 per cent.

Assam raised Rs 750 crore through the re-issue of 7.62 per cent Assam SGS 2041 at a cut-off yield of 7.8700 per cent. Kerala raised Rs 1,800 crore through the re-issue of 7.83 per cent Kerala SGS 2049 at a cut-off yield of 7.8680 per cent.

Gujarat did not accept any amount in its 10-year security auction, although it separately raised Rs 1,000 crore through a 12-year security at a yield of 7.74 per cent.

Uttarakhand did not accept any amount in the re-issue of 7.69 per cent Uttarakhand SGS 2036 issued on April 29, 2026, but raised Rs 500 crore through an 18-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.87 per cent.

The RBI conducts regular State Government Securities auctions to help states raise funds for infrastructure projects, development expenditure and other fiscal requirements.

The auction results reflected varying borrowing costs across states and maturities depending on investor demand and prevailing bond market conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)