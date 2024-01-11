NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Track today's gold rates effortlessly with Bajaj Finance and make informed decisions about gold investments and transactions.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: IISc Scientists Develop Heat-Tolerant Vaccine Effective Against Current and Future SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

Gold holds significant cultural and financial importance in India, revered for centuries as a symbol of prosperity, heritage, and auspiciousness. It intertwines deeply with traditions, ceremonies, and personal savings, representing enduring value and wealth.

Hence, keeping a finger on the pulse of gold prices is vital for anyone involved in buying, selling, or investing in this precious metal. Bajaj Finance offers a simple and effective way to stay updated on gold prices today, providing the latest information for informed financial decisions. Tracking today's gold prices in India is made effortless with the Bajaj Finance's Gold Rate page. Individuals keen on monitoring the gold rate today in Delhi and other cities can access real-time updates on the website, offering accurate and up-to-date information on gold rates across various cities in the country.

Also Read | HP Introduces New Gaming Laptop 'OMEN 16' Powered by 14th Generation Intel i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU; Check Details.

Advantages of buying/investing in gold

Investing in gold presents numerous advantages, from stabilising a portfolio to providing a hedge against inflation, offering individuals a reliable and historically trusted avenue for wealth preservation and growth. Here are the top 6 reasons that make gold an excellent investment option.

* Stability: Gold often maintains value over time, acting as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, offering stability to an investment portfolio.

* Diversification: Investing in gold diversifies a portfolio, reducing overall risk by balancing it with noncorrelated assets.

* Liquidity: Gold is a highly liquid asset, easily convertible to cash in various markets globally.

* Historical value: It's enduring worth and historical significance make gold a trusted store of value across cultures and centuries.

* Inflation hedge: Gold tends to retain purchasing power, safeguarding against the eroding effects of inflation on the currency.

* Tangible asset: Being a physical asset, gold provides a tangible form of wealth, offering a sense of security and ownership.

* Global demand: The universal appeal of gold ensures a consistent demand, fostering its long-term value.

These advantages make gold a compelling asset for investors looking to safeguard their wealth and diversify their portfolios.

Things to consider before buying gold

1. Current gold rates: Stay updated with the prevailing gold price today in India by checking reputable sources or financial platforms. This knowledge helps investors gauge whether the prices offered are fair and in line with the market rates.2. Reliable jewellers: Seek out established and trusted jewellers with a good reputation. Research online reviews, seek recommendations, or visit well-known jewellery stores to ensure authenticity and quality in purchase.3. Hallmark certification: Always opt for gold jewellery that carries hallmark certification. This certification guarantees the purity of the gold, ensuring that one gets what they pay for. It is a crucial mark of authenticity and purity.4. Understanding charges: Besides the gold price, find out the making charges and any additional taxes or fees applied to the purchase. Sometimes, jewellers may charge higher making charges, impacting the overall cost.5. Documentation: Investors should ensure they receive proper receipts and documentation for the purchase. These documents act as proof of purchase, helping in future transactions or if they need to claim insurance.6. Authenticity check: Before making the purchase, verify the authenticity of the seller. Trusted and established jewellers are more likely to provide genuine products and offer a better overall experience.7. Comparison shopping: One should take time to compare prices and offerings from different jewellers. This practice can them get the best value for their money and find the perfect piece that fits their preferences and budget.

By considering these factors, they can make a more informed and secure gold purchase in India.

Impact of fluctuating gold rates on gold loans

The gold loan amount available is directly linked to current gold rates. When gold prices surge, the loan value increases, providing higher funds against the same gold. Conversely, during lower gold rates, borrowing amounts decrease. The loan quantum depends on a percentage of the gold's value, linked to market rates.

With Bajaj Finance, individuals can secure a gold loan ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore against their gold jewellery. Depending on the current gold rates, borrowers can access up to 75% of their gold's value. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan offers competitive interest rates, starting from just 9.50% p.a., ensuring swift access to funds for various needs.

Applying for a gold loan with Bajaj Finance is hassle-free, requiring only basic KYC documents and pledging the gold jewellery. The loan's collateral is the physical gold itself, reducing the importance of credit scores or extensive documentation for approval, making it an appealing choice for individuals with varying credit histories.

Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/STABLE for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/STABLE & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)