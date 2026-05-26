Business News | Steel Exchange India Limited Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance with Net Profit Surging ~443% QoQ to ~Rs 12 Cr

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has reported its Audited financials for Q4 FY26 & FY26.

Also Read | Ugandan: 3 Killed After Passenger Van Hits Elephant in Ugandan National Park (Watch Video).

Q4 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights*

* Total Income of ₹287.70 Cr, QoQ growth of 19.45%

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Begins Ground Investigation, Visits Crime Scene; Victim's Kin Statement Recorded.

* EBITDA of ₹0.10 Cr, QoQ growth of 118.12%

* EBITDA Margin of 17.41%, QoQ growth of 788 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 12.37 Cr, QoQ growth of 442.80%

* Net Profit Margin of 4.30%, QoQ growth of 335 Bps

*Q3 FY26 Unaudited Figures

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 1,066.42 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 138.03 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 12.94%

* Net Profit of ₹ 26.99 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 2.53%

Strengthening Leadership & Strategic Oversight:

* Board Strengthening: Mr. Anirudh Misra appointed as Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director (subject to shareholder approval), a seasoned industry leader with extensive experience in metals, mining, and global commodities trade. As the Founder of IMR Group, he has built a globally recognized commodities trading and mining enterprise, driving international expansion, strategic growth, and large-scale business transformation across markets, bringing a strong global perspective and strategic depth to the Company.

* Leadership Enhancement: Appointment of Mr. Vankina Sri Rakesh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel, a seasoned finance professional with over four decades of experience, strengthening financial strategy and governance framework.

* Strengthened Financial Oversight: Mr. Suresh Kumar Bandi, Whole-Time Director designated as Joint Managing Director & Director, has been assigned additional responsibility for the finance function of the Company and will serve as "Whole-Time Director designated as Joint Managing Director & Director - Finance," reinforcing leadership bandwidth and enhancing focus on financial discipline and capital management.

Commenting on the financial performance, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: "FY26 was an important year for Steel Exchange India Limited as we continued to strengthen our operational capabilities, improve financial flexibility, and build a stronger platform for long-term growth. During the year, we remained focused on improving efficiencies, optimizing product mix, and strengthening profitability across the business. We also made significant progress towards balance sheet strengthening through capital infusion, debt reduction, and improvement in our credit profile, which further enhances our growth potential going forward.

At the same time, our planned expansion into specialty and green steel, along with logistics infrastructure development, reflects our long-term vision to strengthen our integrated steel platform and capture emerging opportunities across the sector. Going forward, we remain focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and sustainable growth."

Recent Key Business Highlights

MES Approval Renewal

Secured 5-year renewal of MES approval under the Ministry of Defence for TMT bar supplies.Reinforces eligibility for government and defence infrastructure projects.Strengthens presence in high-entry-barrier institutional infrastructure segments.Capital Infusion and Strengthening

* Investment from India Coke and Power Private Limited and IMR Steel Private Limited

* (IMR Group) and other Investors

* Received ₹85 crore upfront via allotment of convertible warrants

* As Part of the ₹350 crore preferential issue approved by the Board

* 2.83 Cr existing warrants converted into equity shares post receipt of ~₹29.92 Cr

Debt Reduction

* Redeemed ₹43.19 crore towards NCDs in a single tranche (~13% of total debt)

* Follows ₹24.97 crore repayment over last two quarters, taking total reduction to ~₹68.16 crore

* Repaid over 20% of long-term debt since October 2025, marking progress towards becoming debt-free in the near future

About Steel Exchange India LimitedSteel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT'. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,066.42 Cr, EBITDA of ₹138.03 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹26.99 Cr.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)