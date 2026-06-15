Business News | Steel Exchange India Secures APCRDA Approval for SIMHADRI TMT in Amaravati Capital City Projects

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has received formal approval from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the use of its flagship SIMHADRI TMT products in ongoing and upcoming construction works under the Amaravati Capital City development program.

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The approval covers Fe550, Fe500D, Fe550D and Fe550D CRS grades, enabling the Company's products to be supplied for key infrastructure projects being undertaken by APCRDA. The approval has also been circulated to leading EPC and construction companies associated with Amaravati's development, strengthening SEIL's visibility across the project's execution ecosystem.

This milestone reinforces the growing acceptance of SIMHADRI TMT in quality-conscious infrastructure applications. With the government launching the massive ₹65,000 crore Amaravati Capital City project, this approval positions Steel Exchange India Limited as a key primary-source vendor.

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Commenting on the development, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: "Receiving APCRDA approval for SIMHADRI TMT is a significant recognition of our product quality, manufacturing capabilities and commitment to serving critical infrastructure projects. Amaravati is one of India's most ambitious urban development initiatives, and we are pleased to be associated with its growth journey. This approval further strengthens our market presence in Andhra Pradesh and supports our strategy of expanding participation in large-scale infrastructure and construction projects. We remain focused on leveraging such opportunities to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

About Steel Exchange India LimitedSteel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT'. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,066.42 Cr, EBITDA of ₹138.03 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹26.99Cr.

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