Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: In the latest episode of Asian Paints Where the Heart Is, celebrated wedding photographer Joseph Radhik and his wife, renowned wedding designer Devika Narain, offer an intimate look at their beautifully curated home. Known for designing and photographing dream weddings for the likes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as well as Anant and Radhika Ambani, the couple's home reflects their philosophy of creating spaces that embody the personalities of those they are crafted for.

The episode takes viewers on an inspiring journey through a home filled with stories, memories, and design cues that resonate deeply with personal expression. Located in tranquil surroundings, their space is a harmonious blend of personal stories, artistic expression, and maximalist interiors, making it a true sanctuary of comfort and creativity.

"My home is my favorite place in the whole wide world," Joseph shares warmly, "Home for me has always come down to people and not the place." Devika, who has designed weddings for Bollywood stars like Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, as well as Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha, brings the same thoughtful approach to designing their home. "Whether it's the weddings we create or my own home, what makes it truly unique is that it reflects the people it's being made for," she explains.

This philosophy of personalization comes alive throughout their home, starting with the living room-a space rich with stories and layered with character. "It is the first impression that everyone gets when they come to our home," says Joseph. The bookshelves, which Devika has had for 10 years from her first home, reflect the couple's journey. Filled with books and souvenirs from their travels, they create a dynamic, evolving gallery-a perfect example of how open shelving adds warmth and personality to a home.

Another distinct corner of their home is Devika's study room. "This room is exclusively my space and sort of Coopie, our dog's playroom too," she shares. The room contrasts black-and-white tones with pops of color. "My rather black room is offset by this super cool wallpaper by Asian Paints, which reminds me of Chennai's silk saris," she reveals pointing at the Nilaya Wallpaper from Asian Paints in her bedroom -a premium range known for its intricate patterns, bold motifs, and luxurious craftsmanship. Art from Florence and Portugal showcases how thoughtful details can elevate spaces.

Joseph's desk space, which also serves as their entertainment room, offers a calming experience. "Over the past four years, every incredible wedding photograph has been edited right here," he shares. Known for capturing the most cherished moments of celebrity weddings, Joseph's work stands as a testament to his artistic eye and dedication. With deep gray tones and a monochrome palette, the room exudes tranquility. A projector transforms the space into a cozy home cinema, where the couple enjoys their favourite films, especially their own wedding film.

One of their most enchanting spaces is the deck, described by Devika as "a personal oasis", a tranquil place filled with trees, ponds with fish, and vibrant greenery. A treasured blue mirror from her Delhi home, anchors the space with a sense of nostalgia. With its blend of natural elements and bohemian decor, the deck offers a serene retreat--a perfect blend of nature and design.

Devika's artistic touch shines throughout the home, blending bold, curated choices with accessible art. "I love that you can find great artists on Instagram. You can walk into places, buy a poster, frame it, put it on a wall, see if you like it." This approach to making art accessible and personal is a theme that resonates across the home.

