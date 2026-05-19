Business News | STIHL India Launches SGA 2000 Battery Backpack Sprayer: No More Manual Pumping

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: STIHL India has introduced the STIHL SGA 2000 - a powerful new battery-operated backpack sprayer designed to make spraying work significantly easier, faster, and less tiring for Indian farmers, gardeners, and landscapers.

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For years, farmers and field workers have struggled with the physical strain of constantly pumping manual sprayers. STIHL has now solved this pain point with the all new SGA 2000 Battery Backpack Sprayer.

Say Goodbye to Exhausting Manual Pumping - Powered by a high performance lithium-ion battery, the STIHL SGA 2000 delivers consistent spraying pressure automatically. One full charge gives users more than 8 hours of operation and the ability to spray up to 34 full tanks, meaning longer work sessions with far fewer breaks.

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The SGA 2000 was developed after closely understanding user feedback, with a clear focus on reducing manual effort while maintaining consistent, reliable spray performance.

In addition to eliminating manual effort, the SGA 2000 comes with several smart features that improve spraying quality:

- Automatic Chemical Stirring - Ensures the solution remains well mixed even while spraying for uniform application on every plant.

- Stir While Spraying Function - Continuously keeps the chemical mixture uniform even during active spraying operations.

- Adjustable Pressure Control - Allows users to switch easily between a gentle mist for delicate plants and a stronger spray for large fields.

- Multiple Nozzle Options - Suitable for everything, be it crop protection and fertilizer application to weed control and garden maintenance.

- Ergonomic Comfort Design - Advanced shoulder, waist, and back support reduces fatigue, even during long working hours.

- Built Tough for Indian Conditions - Performs reliably in humid weather and light rain. The transparent tank with clear markings makes monitoring liquid levels simple.

Whether you're managing a vegetable farm, coconut plantation, mango orchard, or maintaining large landscapes, the STIHL Battery Backpack Sprayer SGA 2000 is engineered to help you work smarter with less physical effort.

As STIHL celebrates 100 years of global innovation and 20 years in India, the launch of the SGA 2000 reinforces STIHL's promise of delivering reliable, high performance solutions that truly understand the needs of Indian users.

"The Battery Sprayer represents the direction modern agriculture is moving toward -- smarter, more efficient, and less physically demanding. We truly believe the SGA 2000 can make a meaningful difference for farmers and professional users as battery-powered technology continues to transform everyday farming practices," said Mr. Raghavendra PM, Sales Director.

"The SGA 2000 was created with one clear purpose -- to make spraying easier, more comfortable, and more efficient for the people who rely on it every single day. We wanted to reduce physical strain while ensuring users get consistent, dependable spray performance throughout their work," said Mr. Anil Patil, Head - Product Management & Technical Services.

The future of spraying is here, and it's efficient, comfortable, and battery-powered. To know more about the STIHL SGA 2000 Battery Backpack Sprayer call/WhatsApp +91 90284 11222.

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