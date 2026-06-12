Business News | Still a Lot of Work to Be Done on India-UK Trade Pact, Says UK MP Bob Blackman

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Significant hurdles remain before the proposed India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement can be finalised, UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman said, cautioning that "a lot of work" is still required to bridge gaps in market access, professional services and tariffs.

The British MP emphasised that the ongoing negotiations should not be mischaracterised as a done deal. Speaking on the current status of the negotiations, Blackman told ANI in a virtual interview that the agreement under discussion is a specific trade pact rather than a standard free trade arrangement.

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"We've obviously signed defence and security agreements with India, and we cooperate fully," Blackman said. "I would just correct it: it's not a free trade agreement, it's a trade agreement, and there's still a lot of work to be done. The sad reality is that there are still quite severe tariffs."

The British MP said market access remains a key issue for both countries, particularly in the services sector and in relation to import duties.

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"Those tariffs should be reduced or eliminated," Blackman said. "But we also need to see the opening up of the markets for services."

"I've had constant complaints from people from India... that they're not able to practice in the UK, and in similar terms, UK professionals not able to practice in India," Blackman added. "There's absolutely no reason why this practice shouldn't be allowed and opened up."

Blackman also expressed concern that the progress made so far could lead to a false sense of completion.

"I think one of the things that we are seeing is obviously UK schools and universities setting up in India... we build that relationship up... we need our relationship to grow from strength to strength," Blackman stated. "I'm a bit worried that the UK government is saying, 'Oh, job done'... There's a lot of work to be done... in terms of the services side."

He also called for deeper cooperation in the security domain.

"And indeed, obviously, security cooperation," Blackman said. "I would like India to be part of the Five Eyes type of arrangements."

The UK MP said growing geopolitical challenges make closer strategic cooperation between India and the United Kingdom increasingly important.

"India has got a challenge on its hands... because of China and the threat," Blackman said. "And so clearly that is important, that India sees us as a strong ally against that happening."

Highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries, Blackman also reiterated his support for India's bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"We've had a very strong and long working relationship with India," Blackman added. "I've always said that India should actually take its place as one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)