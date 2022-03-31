Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): After three days of rally, the Indian equities markets key indices witnessed volatile trading on Thursday on weak global cues.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,543.94 points at 12.11 pm, which is 140.05 points or 0.24 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 58,683.99 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,779.71 points and surged to a high of 58,890.92 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex is trading weak after three days of rally. The index had gained 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 19.95 points or 0.11 per cent down at 17,478.30 points against its previous day's close at 17,498.25 points.

Earlier, the Nifty opened in the positive at 17,519.20 points and rose to a high of 17,559.80 points in the morning trade.

The Nifty had gained 172.95 points or 1 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries slipped 1.23 per cent to Rs 2640. Wipro slipped 0.87 per cent to Rs 595.40. Infosys fell 0.83 per cent to Rs 1901.80. Bharti Airtel fell 0.77 per cent to Rs 743.60.

Mahindra & Mahindra 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 808.70; Asian Paints 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 3115; Bajaj Finance 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 7324.50; Axis Bank 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 757.45 and Hindustan Unilever 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 2032.75 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

