Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Gurugram-based ed-tech startup, StockDaddy, makes users' Holi special not just by sharing festival wishes but also by offering them free admissions in stock trading/investment programmes.

The company has decided to offer 100% free StockDaddy courses to the first 100 users who registered on the app from March 1st to March 18th. Apart from this, a flat 20% discount is fixed for the remaining registered users on the app during this period. However, the price of the same course, beginner programme about stock market trading/investment, is Rs 9,999.

As an ed-tech platform, StockDaddy guides people on how they can make a secondary or might be the primary source of income by just learning stock market skills. According to 24-year-old Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO, StockDaddy, "There can't be a better gift to a person than empowering them with income-generating skills. We are not gifting them any shopping vouchers or holiday package that keeps people happy over a very short period of time. We are gifting them skills that ensure recurrent and enduring returns."

"After completing a 14-day-long programme, even a fresher may perform like a seasoned investor in the equity market. The StockDaddy app also supports users to make a choice about the best performing brokers and helps to open the Demat account, one's entry into the Stock Market," Alok Kumar added.

Founded by Alok Kumar and Co-founded by Ranjeet Kumar in 2020, StockDaddy aims at filling the wide learning gaps in stock trading/investment through customized courses and content. The courses aim to develop an understanding of the stock market whilst building the key intellectual and vocational skills that enable budding investors to succeed in any circumstances.

StockDaddy is an E-learning application that helps people learn and develop stock market trading skills. StockDaddy is a brand of rapidly growing stock market educational platform EaseMyTrade Pvt. Ltd. The app offers various features like self-learning, unique study material, inbuilt notes, online courses, podcasts, regular updates on IPOs, Daily EDIC (Educational Demo Intraday Calls). And different courses related to the stock market trade and investment impart better knowledge about the stock market to the existing and potential traders. Until November 2021, this startup has closed three investment rounds in multi-million dollars (Undisclosed amount). The company is in the growing stage and creating a better world for investors with a team of over 100 dynamic professionals across the globe.

Website: www.stockdaddy.in

