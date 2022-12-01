Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Skoodle by Stone Sapphire India Private Limited, the premium toys and stationery brand true to its commitment of creating innovative ways of making learning fun and better intends to make a big impression at Paperworld Middle East by displaying its sustainable product range. The brand has participated in Paperworld Middle East has an active exhibitor for 5 years in the Paperworld Franchise, conducted in Frankfurt, Dubai and India. With an aim to establish and strengthen businesses through its participation, this year SSPL showcased its award-winning brand Skoodie's green and signature items to International visitors.

Paperworld Middle East is an international trade fair for paper, office supplies and stationery that takes place once a year in Dubai and brings together the latest product news and trends from all segments of the industry. Paperworld Middle East hosted over 200 exhibitors from across countries between November 15-17, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. In today's consumer world, the use of sustainable products is gaining importance. Keeping with industry norms, Paperworld Middle East attempts to address this subject with a special area, "Project Sustainability", where environmentally friendly products from exhibitors are featured along with the 'eco-credentials' of the items. Some of the sustainable products displayed at Project Sustainability include, Stone Sapphire India Pvt, Ltd, The Navigator Company, Hoshan Pan Gulf and WZ Eurocopert, to name a few. One of the few young companies to be in the international stationery markets, the brand was represented at Paperworld Middle East by Chairman and CEO of Red Ridge Global Vick Rana, Bharat Ahluwalia, (Head of Exports) and Hiral Sanghrajka (Merchandising Manager). SSPL presented its premium sustainable brand Skoodle during the fair.

According to Vick Rana, Chairman and CEO of Red Ridge Global, "Saving the environment and the planet is in our DNA. With calls to protect the environment rising, SSPL has given sustainability a high priority. Our products and our manufacturing practises comply with international environmental standards use raw material from responsible sources. Our SEDEX 4 Pillar accredited factories keep compliances and live up quality compliances, without passing the high cost to customers. Skoodle's Participation in the Project Sustainability category at Paperworld Middle East is nothing but an extension of our sustainable principles."

According to Bharat Ahluwalia, Head of Exports, Stone Sapphire India Private Limited, "Paperworld Middle East trade fair, did feature strong industry players this year with the attendance of a host of associations and exhibitors from the country. We are all set to open our UAE operations and at the same time, we are presently servicing 3 new geographical markets. The buyer demand for paper pencils particularly from Indian brands was very encouraging."

Link to visit the Website: www.skoodleplay.com.

