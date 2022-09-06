Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Straive, a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has been mentioned in one of India's most prestigious listings - The Economic Times Future-Ready Organizations.

Straive achieved this listing after rigorous evaluation and stood out based on its - clarity of purpose & future orientation, efforts towards the organization's overall sustainable development, and measurable impact and sustainability of all initiatives - among other criteria.

The Economic Times defines Future-Ready Organizations as having three key characteristics - clarity in knowing who they are and what they stand for; fixation on speed and simplicity in operations; and growth by scaling up the ability to learn, innovate, and seek good ideas regardless of their origin.

Straive has defined a strategic roadmap to achieve specific goals for its clients, employees, community, and shareholders. As part of its digital transformation journey, Straive has emphasized standardization and adherence to regulatory compliance across the organization, which includes but is not limited to - financial processes, employee onboarding, HR operations, workforce management, integration of all internal platforms, efficient and effective service delivery, and comprehensive, actionable intelligence on the overall operations in the organization.

Straive has also established long-term objectives and a robust governance framework for scaled-up and sustainable ESG practices with targeted impacts such as reducing carbon emissions, reducing plastic usage, smart-classrooms program, and self-care programs.

On the feature, Ratan Datta, President, and CEO, Straive, said, "Straive is focused on creating a diverse and inclusive future-ready workforce by aligning its Human Capital Management initiatives with the company's Culture and organizational Values. Our listing in The Economic Times Future-Ready Organizations is a testament to our commitment to developing flexible, resilient, and future-ready systems and processes."

Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Philippines, India, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore.

