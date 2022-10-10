Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): StreamKar is not only about live streaming; it is so much more. Envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, this India-based start-up receives investments from the leading U.S.-based Android developer Tipping Points Technology Limited. StreamKar has found acceptance among the vast desi international audience owing to its friendly user interface, the availability of Indian languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam), and its robust privacy policy that keeps user profiles safe.

Naturally, StreamKar has 50 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store and a wide presence on the iOS App Store.

StreamKar gives back to society

The application ensures the active participation of streamers from all backgrounds and walks of life and provides a means of sustenance to men and women alike in the rural areas of the country. It has formed a tight-knit virtual community of content creators who can connect and network on the platform while showcasing their talents and skills. While this app has engaged and entertained people, it has also indulged in social welfare as it believes in giving back to society. StreamKar has carried out social campaigns for the betterment of society.

CSR activities

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is enlisted under the terms of the Companies Act, 2013, whereby companies are required to constitute a CSR committee, which carries out activities that prioritise social and environmental welfare. Some CSR obligations include:

Eradicating extreme hunger and poverty

Promoting education

Reducing child mortality

Ensuring environmental sustainability

Promoting gender equality and empowering women

Improving maternal health

Employment enhancing vocational skills, social business projects

Contribution to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund or any other fund set up by the Central Government or the State Governments for socio-economic development, and

Relief and funds for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women and such other matters as may be prescribed.

Combating human immunodeficiency virus, acquired, immune deficiency syndrome, malaria and other diseases

StreamKar's CSR activities - #SKCollarForDogs Campaign

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26 to encourage people to adopt dogs and be aware of their conditions. In 2021, the all-in-one entertainment app StreamKar launched a campaign known as #SKCollarForDogs - Mission 500 to protect stray dogs from accidents. The live streaming app in collaboration with the Awaaz Foundation aimed to collar 500 dogs with special reflector collars.

A paw-fect campaign for dog-lovers

In a city like Mumbai where the hustle-bustle never stops, stray dogs are at a higher risk of fatal car accidents, especially at night. The collars reflect when light falls on them. Therefore, it would make the strays visible at night, help the drivers spot them, and slow down their vehicles. The collars are light weighted and customised. This campaign not only brought many influencers and content creators to the fore, but also many dog lovers. Everyone's combined effort could help keep the streets safe for these furry lives.

StreamKar has other CSR activities in its kitty as well. The app, with the help of influencers from various parts of the country, also undertook the initiative of distributing masks in rural areas. When streamers broadcasted this on the platform, many other influencers joined the trend. Apart from bringing joy to users, this app also brings people together for a good and worthy cause as it is everyone's responsibility to make the world a better place.

