Business News | Streax Professional Brews A New Era of Luxury Brunette with Brewlette 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Streax Professional, India's leading salon-exclusive hair colour and care brand, proudly unveils Brewlette 2026, a trend-led collection that redefines brunette through the lens of luxury, craftsmanship, and contemporary sophistication.

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Inspired by the slow richness of dark roast coffee, the depth of aged wine, and the tactile elegance of velvet, Brewlette is more than a colour story. It is a study in craft, a reminder that true luxury is never rushed. It is layered, curated, and built with intention. Through this collection, Streax Professional reimagines brunette not as a single shade, but as a beautifully nuanced expression of depth, dimension, and personal evolution.

From rich brunette foundations to carefully placed reflections of copper, mahogany, red, and blonde, each look in the collection is designed to create movement, shine, and visual texture. The result is a set of colour stories that feel elevated rather than loud, sophisticated rather than overstated, and wearable yet unmistakably premium. Brewlette speaks to the modern woman who seeks refinement over excess and believes in beauty that feels deeply personal.

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Rochelle Chhabra, Head - Streax Professional, said, "Brewlette is a celebration of the artistry of brunette hair, creating depth, movement, and dimension in ways that feel premium and wearable. At Streax Professional, our larger purpose has always been to create opportunities for salons and hairstylists to grow through inspiration, education, and trend leadership. This collection has been designed not just to showcase beautiful colour, but to give professionals a creative platform that helps them elevate their service offerings and build stronger value for their clients."

She further added, "We want to empower salon partners and hairstylists with techniques and inspiration that help them excel in a competitive market. Brewlette is a world of luxury brunette created for them, one where artistry meets commercial relevance, and where precision, personalisation, and creativity come together beautifully."

Commenting on the launch, Priyancka Puri, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., said, "With Brewlette, we wanted to capture a larger shift happening in beauty today. Luxury is no longer about being louder or more dramatic; it is about authenticity, craftsmanship, and intention. We saw an opportunity to take brunette, a shade that is often seen as familiar, and present it as something far more expressive, dimensional, and modern. The thinking behind Brewlette was to create a collection that feels slow-crafted, premium, and emotionally resonant, a collection that allows colour to feel like an evolution, not just a transformation."

She added, "The manifesto behind Brewlette guided every aspect of the collection. It is about celebrating colour as a craft, about creating shades with depth and hidden reflections, and about designing looks for the woman who wants to feel elevated, not altered. That philosophy shaped the entire collection and helped us build a luxury brunette story that feels contemporary, artistic, and commercially relevant."

Sharing the artistic and technical vision behind the collection, Najeeb Ur Rehman, Technical Ambassador, Streax Professional, said, "The beauty of Brewlette lies in its layering. Each look has been created through thoughtful colour placement and nuanced tonal reflections to deliver movement, shine, and dimensional depth. What makes it powerful is that it does not rely on overt transformation. Instead, it celebrates subtle sophistication, the kind that reveals itself gradually, just like the richest brew."

He added, "This collection reflects the craftsmanship that goes into great colour work. It is inspired by texture, richness, and restraint, and it allows stylists to create looks that are not only visually striking but also technically refined. For us, Brewlette is about honouring the artist's role in shaping beauty that feels elevated, timeless and meaningful."

Inspired by global fashion sensibilities such as old-money aesthetics, slow-crafted beauty, and premium editorial styling, Brewlette captures the spirit of quiet luxury. It reflects a growing consumer preference for beauty choices that feel enduring, elegant, and distinctively personal. With this launch, Streax Professional continues to strengthen its position as a trend authority in the professional hair industry, empowering salon partners with globally inspired trends, advanced colour artistry, and commercially relevant innovations tailored for the evolving Indian consumer.

About Streax Professional

Streax Professional, a brand closely associated with style and glamour in the salon business, was launched in 2004 by Hygienic Research Institute. Streax Professional is the smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers. Launching innovative products with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair colourant range (Colour, Developer, and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 40,000 salons in India and abroad.

About Hygienic Research Institute

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity, known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honoured with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector.

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