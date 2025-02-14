PNN

New Delhi [India], February 14: In a landmark meeting in Dubai, Dr. Mohanalakshmi, Founder of Kidspreneur and American World School, met with Jamie Candee, CEO of Edmentum, to further their shared vision of enhancing education. Their discussions focused on expanding the reach of Edmentum's Exact Path tool, a personalized learning platform, to students in India. With a proven track record of identifying learning gaps and fostering academic growth, Exact Path has already demonstrated remarkable success at the American World School. The meeting also set the stage for offering this tool directly to individual students, ensuring more learners can benefit from tailored educational support. This collaboration aims to positively impact one million students in India in its initial phase, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to innovative and effective education solutions.

This meeting was a testament to their commitment to revolutionizing education through strategic collaboration. This in-person meeting marked a significant milestone in their partnership, strengthening their shared vision of enhancing educational experiences and delivering a positive impact on students' lives. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to create sustainable and scalable solutions that will benefit students worldwide.

One of the primary focuses of their discussion was making the Exact Path tool available to students in India. This diagnostic-driven, personalized learning platform offers students the opportunity to thrive academically. At the American World School, Exact Path has already demonstrated remarkable results by identifying learning gaps and providing content that supports personalized learning paths. Impressively, students experienced a 75th percentile growth within the first two months of implementation.

The implementation of Exact Path has allowed students to experience firsthand how their learning gaps are identified. With personalized learning paths tailored to each student, combined with gamified elements like trophies, students are motivated to bridge gaps and master essential concepts. This approach has been pivotal in their learning journey, fostering continuous growth and improvement.

In an exciting development, Kidspreneur is poised to extend this opportunity beyond educational institutions. Soon, individual students will have the chance to subscribe and independently use the Exact Path tool. This expansion aims to provide more learners with access to personalized education, assisting them in reaching their full academic potential.

The meeting with Jamie Candee has opened new avenues for educational advancement. Dr. Mohanalakshmi and Jamie Candee are eager to bring positive impacts to one million students' lives across India in the first phase of the initiative. As they move forward, both organizations remain committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the educational experience for all learners.

