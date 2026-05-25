Business News | String Metaverse Posts Record FY26 Results; Revenue Surges to Rs 1,069 Crore, PAT Crosses Rs 102 Crore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: String Metaverse Limited announced its audited financial results for FY26, reporting significant growth across its AI infrastructure, gaming ecosystems, digital assets and high-frequency trading operations.

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The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,069.11 crore for FY26, compared to Rs 407.36 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting strong year-on-year growth driven by expansion across multiple digital infrastructure segments.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 121.88 crore, registering a growth of 190 per cent year-on-year, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs 102.52 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year stood at Rs 103.51 crore, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to Rs 0.89, up 170 per cent compared to the previous year.

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String Metaverse also reported strong momentum during the fourth quarter of FY26. Revenue for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 359.40 crore, while EBITDA reached Rs 41.98 crore, marking a 167 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. Profit After Tax for the quarter came in at Rs 34.71 crore.

The company said it continued to scale its operations across India, the UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada, with a focus on AI-driven financial infrastructure, gaming technologies, algorithmic trading systems and digital asset ecosystems.

String Metaverse stated that it is strategically positioning itself to capitalise on emerging opportunities across AI economies, agentic infrastructure, high-frequency trading market-making, Web3 tokenisation, digital assets and next-generation financial infrastructure.

Commenting on the performance, Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director of String Metaverse Limited, said, "FY26 marks a transformational year for String Metaverse as we accelerated our expansion into AI-driven financial infrastructure, gaming ecosystems and high-frequency trading technologies."

The audited consolidated financial results were approved by the company's Board of Directors on May 25, 2026. The statutory auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion.

The company added that the release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. String Metaverse Limited said it undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements except as required under applicable law.

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