New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India's 'Colocation Service Provider of the Year' at the 18th Frost & Sullivan India ICT Best Practices Awards 2020. This is the third year in a row that the company has won this award.

"We are delighted to receive the prestigious 'Colocation Service Provider of the Year 2020' award by Frost & Sullivan. It is an honour for the entire team at STT GDC India to be recognised for our efforts, diligence and customer-centric approach. Even amidst the prevailing global challenges, our teams have worked relentlessly to ensure business continuity for our customers. Winning an award of this stature validates our in-depth understanding of customer needs, coupled with our unwavering commitment to deliver for them and our strong local expertise. We are inspired to remain as the leader in the Indian data centre industry," said Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India, on being accorded this award.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2020: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

"With about one-third of the market share, STT GDC India has been a dominant leader in the Indian colocation market, propelled by its extensive data centre footprint, eminent data centre facilities, and excellent customer service. The company has been able to successfully become a preferred colocation service provider for hyperscalers, service providers, and large enterprises in India. In 2019, STT GDC India demonstrated exceptional innovation prowess with investments in automation system and green data centres. This is a well-deserved recognition for STT GDC India supported by its robust financial performance, strong parentage, visionary roadmap, and undisputed leadership in the Indian colocation market," said Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director- ICT, Frost & Sullivan, while congratulating STT GDC India on the accomplishment.

As India's leading data centre operator, STT GDC India has been trusted with the mission-critical infrastructure of some of the largest organisations across diverse industries, including cloud service providers, media and content providers, and financial services institutions.

Also Read | ENG 106/5 in 43 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2: Drizzle Stops, Play To Begin Soon.

STT GDC India manages the largest pan-India data centre floor area and IT load, delivering more than 100 MW of IT load via its 16 carrier-neutral facilities. As part of the commitment to supporting the digital ecosystem in India, the company plans to more than double its capacity in the next two to three years.

With carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities, STT GDC India's long-standing presence in the local market, adherence to best practices, rated power rack options and global standards for security and compliance have differentiated us from the competition.

The company has expanded strategically by selecting sites in cities with the potential to deliver the best possible value for customers. This extensive regional footprint enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions to meet customers' needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)