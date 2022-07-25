New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/SRV): Universal Skating Academy proudly announces that its students have achieved gold, silver, and bronze medals in the Skate India Roller Games 2022 tournament. This is the 14th year of this tournament where professional skaters from all over India participate. Universal Academy skaters successfully won 8 gold, 13 silver and 27 bronze medals for the academy.

Located at Thane West (near Mumbai) with Center at Korum mall, Thane (west), the academy is considered one of India's finest skating institutes. The Skating Academy comprises over 500 skating enthusiasts, divided into groups according to their skills and ages.

Founded in 2005, the goal of Universal Skating Academy has been to promote roller skating sport at district, state, national, and international levels. Since its time of origin, the academy has crowned several champions on the district, state, and national levels. As a sign of spreading in the domain of roller skating, Universal Skating Academy is associated with various reputed schools and institutions, teaching students, and promoting the concept of roller skating.

Skating teams and individuals are trained by professional coaches. The set of professional coaches in Universal Skating Academy is led by Sanket Kashikar, a professional roller skater who has been honoured with several medals and achievements in skating. This provides a great opportunity for skating enthusiasts to gather experience and learn the skills in roller skating. Getting hold of the skills and techniques will lead teams and individuals a step ahead in bagging laurels for the academy.

Sanket Kashikar, skating coach at Universal Skating Academy, says, "Being active and healthy is everyone's dream today, as a mind which is active and healthy is successful in many areas. Learning how to skate inculcates a sense of balance in the child which is a helpful factor in pursuing their career in the future. Roller skating can be one's greatest hobby as it is a skill that not every child has, and it is something that every kid love. If you want to make your child a good skater, we bet we can do that."

Many people take roller skating as their passion and practice it dedicatedly whereas on the contrary, some practice it for other varied reasons. Universal Skating Academy says, "There is no single reason not to learn skating, as skating can be a fun yet healthy sport to practice. People who skate are known to have an increase in height, stamina, and strength. They also possess a higher level of concentration, body flexibility and a boost in confidence." In skating, maintaining body balance is very important. The academy believes, "Falling is an important part of life as it makes you stronger each time you get back up. The same goes for roller skating as one is bound to fall many times but, the dedicated ones get back up stronger each time taking a step closer to becoming a professional roller-skater."

Universal Skating Academy trains at two levels of skating training. Basic Level Skating focuses on the rookies whereby the beginners are trained step-by-step by a professional staff to enhance their skating skills. Each individual in the basic level training is motivated to give out their best to develop skills so that they can move ahead towards the intermediate stage of roller skating. The second level after the Basic training is Advanced Level Skating. Skaters are hereby introduced to the various tricks and styles of skating. At the advanced level, skaters are trained both physically and mentally for competitions held at state, national, and international levels.

It has been 20 years now that Universal Skating Academy is shaping champions and gifting India with some of the finest roller skaters. Each skater undergoes immense training with efforts put in equally by both the coach as well as the skater. Overall, the Universal Skating Academy has risen to be an outstanding skating institute.

To know more about Universal Skating Academy, please visit:

https://universalskates.com/

