Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fashion collection, The Metamorphosis, by the students at IDeA World Design College was declared as the Gold Winner for Runway Category by the USA-based MUSE Design Awards. Having received over 6,000 entries from all over the globe, the MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shifts paradigms. Apart from this, The Metamorphosis Collection also won the Silver Muse award for the Recycle / Sustainable Fashion Category.

The Metamorphosis collection by IDeA World Design College is red carpet wear that transforms itself, being three dresses in one, thereby consuming only one-third of the carbon footprint. The collection is high street fashion for the regular woman and, is all-inclusive.

It is an Environment-first Design, prioritizing sustainability, recycling, waste management and the reuse of materials. This is affordable handmade couture preserving the dying skills of local artisans. Since a single dress can transform into three outfits, this takes care of conserving the planet's resources, the aesthetic factor of not repeating the same outfit as well as the pragmatic issue of not having to change into a completely new outfit every time, thus saving time.

The transforming aspect of the college's designs is their signature style, that even extends to their other fashion collections. The furniture collection under the wing of IDeA World Design College follows the same principle and is called The Transformer Collection. It is a set of 14 morphable furniture that transforms time to time according to the need of its user.

Students at IDeA World Design College get the opportunity to exhibit and participate for professional shows and awards alongside big brands in the market. They were also the official designers to Miss India, where they got the opportunity to design outfits for all 30 finalists.

IDeA World Design College is India's premier design college established by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. It runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree courses and is affiliated to Bangalore University. Students get the rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham, after which they get to showcase their work on professional design shows like Femina Miss India and Architectural Digest Design Show. IDeA was awarded as Best Design Educator by Times Business Awards and has won several awards for the infrastructure and facilities of its brand new campus, The Crystal Hall.

