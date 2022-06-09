New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/ATK): The WorldGrad, one of the largest hybrid overseas education programs platforms has raised funding from Online Education Services (OES), Australia.

OES's investment in The WorldGrad is set to propel the growth of the platform and enable more students to study abroad at leading universities.

The capital raised in this funding will enable The WorldGrad to increase its market presence across India, aid in the growth of its team as well as expand its program and partnership offerings.

Unlike most study abroad platforms, The WorldGrad enables students to complete a part of their overseas degree on the online platform and finish the rest on-campus abroad. The organisation has achieved an overseas progression rate of 100% for students who have gone on to study via hybrid overseas programs thus far.

OES is a renowned online education enabler headquartered in Australia. OES has been at the forefront of innovative higher education for more than a decade. The investment in The WorldGrad will accelerate OES's capability and showcase a commitment to online education enablement on a global scale.

The WorldGrad aims to make high-quality overseas education more accessible to students through its range of hybrid programs, co-developed and delivered in partnership with globally ranked institutions. Through its program portfolio, The WorldGrad offers students a personalised path to over 1000 overseas degrees across key English-speaking destinations.

Abhinav Mital, Co-Founder of The WorldGrad said, "We are excited to have the support of OES as we look to enhance the impact of The WorldGradWe can see an enormous benefit to having the strategic guidance of OES given their impressive track record of delivering quality-driven online education at a global scale."

Denice Pitt, CEO of OES stated, "We have been impressed with The WorldGrad's educational offering and global outlook. The WorldGrad has significant potential to give students from India transformational access to an international, English-based education that might not otherwise be possible from an accessibility perspective."

The WorldGrad is operated by Linc Education, an online academic services provider with a strong track record of academic excellence and student success. The company has won the prestigious LearnX award for its hybrid programs.

In the last 3 months, The WorldGrad has added 7 more partner universities that recognize its hybrid study abroad program. The platform further aims to double its university partnerships by the end of 2022 to reach 200 including over 50 academic program partners.

The WorldGrad is also the first in India to combine employability skills with overseas education by providing virtual internships to students at 4000+ companies from over 79 countries.

The World's Largest study abroad program platform. Founded by IITians Abhinav Mital (ISB), and Pranav Saxena, and Amit Garga (IIMB), The WorldGrad aims to make high-quality overseas education more accessible to students through its range of hybrid programs, co-developed and delivered in partnership with globally ranked institutions.

Through its program portfolio, The WorldGrad offers a personalised path to over 1000 overseas degrees across key English-speaking destinations. Unlike most study abroad platforms, The WorldGrad allows students to complete a part of their overseas degree on their platform and finish the rest on-campus abroad.

This allows students to gain much needed academic skills, and save money and time. While it is best known for its two-tiered teaching model and unparalleled 1-1 learning support, the platform also provides other services like academic and financial counselling. The platform has helped 50,000 students in the last 12 months and plans to help 500,000 more students to realise their study abroad dream in the coming years.

