New Delhi [India], November 1: Sturdy Bikes, a trailblazer in the cycling industry, is poised to rewrite the history of cycling with the launch of two cutting-edge products that promise to redefine the way we ride. The spotlight shines on India's first fully wireless e-bike, the Mobster Series, featuring a revolutionary front hub housing both the motor controller and battery. Alongside this groundbreaking e-bike is the Mobster Smart Wheel, India's maiden wireless smart wheel, engineered for effortless assembly and seamless smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. These innovations signify a giant leap forward in cycling technology and are set to transform the riding experience for enthusiasts and daily commuters alike.

The Mobster Series Wireless E-Bike: Revolutionizing Electric Biking

Sturdy Bikes' Mobster Series is all set to disrupt the e-bike market with its pioneering wireless technology. As India's first fully wireless e-bike, it does away with the tangle of wires and cables, providing riders with a clean and sleek riding experience.

Fully Wireless System: The Mobster Series redefines convenience by going completely wireless. No more hassles with tangled wires or complex installations. This e-bike embraces a streamlined approach, ensuring a hassle-free riding experience.

Innovative Front Hub: The core of this innovation lies in the front hub, a compact space that accommodates both the motor controller and the battery. This ingenious design not only saves space but also guarantees balanced weight distribution for superior stability and control.

Smart Pedal Assist System: The Mobster Series is equipped with a smart pedal assist system that seamlessly adjusts the level of assistance based on your riding conditions and preferences. Whether you're conquering steep hills or cruising along flat roads, the e-bike adapts to your needs, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride.

Price: The Mobster Series E-Bike is available at a competitive price of Rs29,999/-.

Ronak Gajjar, Amit Ranpariya and Sumit Vachhani Founders of Sturdy Bikes, emphasized the significance of the Mobster Series, stating, "Our team has dedicated tireless effort to create an e-bike that sets new industry standards. The Mobster Series isn't just about cutting-edge technology; it's about reimagining how people interact with their bikes. We believe it will revolutionize the way people commute and explore their surroundings.

The Mobster Smart Wheel: Simplicity Meets Innovation

Complementing the Mobster Series e-bike is the Mobster Smart Wheel, another game-changing product from Sturdy Bikes.

Wireless Smart Wheel: The Mobster Smart Wheel is India's inaugural wireless smart wheel, designed to make riding more accessible and enjoyable. It eliminates the need for complex installations, offering a quick and straightforward solution to upgrade your existing bike.

Effortless Assembly: One of the standout features of the Mobster Smart Wheel is its incredible ease of assembly. With just three minutes, riders can transform their traditional bicycle into a smart and connected ride, without the need for special tools or technical expertise.

Seamless Smartphone Connectivity: The Mobster Smart Wheel connects effortlessly to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Through the dedicated mobile app, riders can access a range of features, including ride tracking, assist level adjustments, and even wheel locking to prevent theft.

Price: The Mobster Smart Wheel is attractively priced at Rs24,999/-.

"Technology should enhance the cycling experience, not complicate it," Amit Ranpariya, Co-founder of Sturdy Bikes. "The Mobster Smart Wheel is a testament to our commitment to simplicity and innovation. We believe that this product will empower more people to embrace cycling as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation."

Both the Mobster Series Wireless E-Bike and Mobster Smart Wheel epitomize Sturdy Bikes' unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in the cycling industry. These groundbreaking innovations stand as a testament to their mission to make cycling accessible, enjoyable, and technologically advanced.

Company Details:

Sturdy Bikes is a revered name in the cycling industry, committed to designing and crafting high-quality bicycles and accessories tailored to the needs of cyclists worldwide. With a legacy of innovation and an unwavering passion for pushing the boundaries of cycling technology, Sturdy Bikes has consistently delivered products that inspire riders to explore, commute, and compete with unwavering confidence. Since its establishment in 2017, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence and remains a driving force in the cycling community.

For more information about the Mobster Series Wireless E-Bike, Mobster Smart Wheel, or to schedule interviews with company representatives, visit their website - www.sturdybikes.in.

