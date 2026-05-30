Business News | Subodh Bhave Starrer Shree Baba Neem Karori Maharaj's Makers Offer Free Screenings for Saints and Sadhus Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: In a heartfelt gesture rooted in the spirit of devotion and service, the makers of Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj have announced that saints and sadhus across the country will be able to watch the film free of cost. Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the spiritual biographical drama traces the extraordinary life journey of Neem Karoli Baba from Lakshman Narayan Sharma's early years to becoming one of India's most revered spiritual gurus.

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Starring Subodh Bhave as Neem Karoli Baba, the film explores the saint's teachings, miracles, compassion, and spiritual legacy that continue to inspire millions around the world.

Speaking about the initiative, the makers shared that the film was never intended to be viewed merely as commercial cinema, but as a spiritual offering dedicated to Baba's devotees and the saint community. Director Sharad Singh Thakur, who reportedly spent several years researching Neem Karoli Baba's life and meeting devotees, disciples, and family members before making the film, believes saints and sadhus should experience the story without any financial barrier

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The decision has already sparked appreciation among devotees and spiritual followers online, with many calling it a rare and respectful move in today's film industry. The film, which released on May 29, 2026, aims to bring Neem Karoli Baba's timeless message of faith, peace, and humanity to audiences across generations.

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Subodh Bhave, who portrays the elder Neem Karoli Baba, alongside Mohit Gupta as the younger Lakshman Narayan Sharma. Joining them are Mahesh Shetty, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Hiten Tejwani, Smita Tambe, Hemant Pandey, Aaratii Naagpal, Varsha Manikchand, Hardeep Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, and Garima Agarwal, each bringing key characters from Baba's life and spiritual journey to the screen. Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film brings together a diverse cast to celebrate the teachings, legacy, and enduring influence of Neem Karoli Baba.

The biopic is produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur and Neelam Singh. It is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller and BSR Film Productions.

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