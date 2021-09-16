Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, spoke about the company's plans to launch two new products in the 125cc segment in September 2021.

With the festive season around the corner and the fast administration of vaccinations, he is confident that demand will be better going forward.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Birthday Special: His Dressing Style Is a Blend of Everything That's Cool, Casual and Fabulous (View Pics).

"What is very exciting for TVS Motor is that we are launching two very cool products in the 125cc segment. The 125cc motorcycle segment has been growing at over 20 per cent CAGR in the last four or five years and we at TVS Motor Company is committed to bring new offerings for the millennials," Sudarshan Venu told CNBC-TV18.

TVS Motor Company expects the two-wheeler exports in international business to continue to grow. On the domestic front, there are semiconductor shortages, however, the company feels that from September this will improve both in terms of supply and also due to some reworking of their supply chains.

Also Read | Barcelona Injury Update: Pedri, Jordi Alba To Spend Time On Sidelines After Picking Knocks In Bayern Munich Clash.

The company is betting on electric vehicles as the future of the automobile industry and a key contributor to a low carbon economy in the future.

"We are developing a full range of products and have a passionate team of over 500 engineers working on this. For World EV Day, we are planning to scale up TVS iQube to over 10 cities and another 25 cities in the near future. We are also looking at some partnerships in the charging space, which will be announced soon to expand the customer convenience of electric vehicles. Going forward in the next two years we will have a full range of electric vehicles from 5 to 25 kilowatts in two and three-wheelers," said Sudarshan Venu.

There is a need for faster EV adoption and on plans to set up charging points, Sudarshan Venu said, "We are a customer-focused company, and our main focus is to increase customer convenience and offer fast-charging as widely as possible. So, we are looking at many partnerships in this area to really scale up very fast as we take TVS iQube nationwide by March."

Click here to listen to the whole interview of Sudarshan Venu.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)