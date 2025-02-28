PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Sufi Heritage Project proudly presents The Sufi Heritage Festival, a landmark cultural initiative set to be India's largest celebration of Sufism. Scheduled for 8th - 9th March 2025 at Sunder Nursery, this two-day festival will bring together music, poetry, storytelling, art, and food, paying homage to Delhi's 700-year-old Sufi heritage and its luminaries like Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, Amir Khusrau, Mirza Ghalib, and Dara Shikoh. Rooted in the spiritual ethos of love, unity, and enlightenment, the festival creates an immersive experience across five curated spaces, each offering a unique lens into the world of Sufism.

"It is my privilege to have lived and grown up surrounded by the incredible living heritage of Delhi. Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to serve and be a small part of the development and conservation of the Nizamuddin area--a district not restricted by boundaries and, in many ways, the epicenter of Sufi heritage in India. It has inspired me, taught me, and shown me how closely the local intertwines with the global--and how we are all but part of one," says Yasmin Kidwai, Founder, Sufi Heritage Project about the initiation of this project.

The festival, in collaboration with Aga Khan Trust for Culture will be held at Sunder Nursery, a home for Heritage & Spirituality. Nestled within 90 acres of lush gardens, 16th-century monuments, and six UNESCO sites, Sunder Nursery provides the perfect setting for the festival. Recognized as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Greatest Places in the World, it stands as a living testament to Delhi's enduring cultural and spiritual legacy.

"For over two decades the inter-disciplinary Aga Khan Trust for Culture team had undertake conservation of built heritage in the Humayun's Tomb - Nizamuddin area. This effort has always been coupled with reviving the pluralist intangible heritage of music, cuisine, craft associated with this sacred landscape. The Sufi heritage festival aims to showcase authentic Sufi experiences, which in future years will also draw upon our work from across India and abroad", Ratish Nanda, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture India.

Festival Spaces

1.Sama | The Main Stage - The Heartbeat of Sufi Performing Arts

At the festival's epicenter, Sama brings to life the mystical power of Sufi music and dance. Set against the majestic backdrop of Sunder Nursery's historic gardens, this stage will showcase some of the most celebrated voices in the tradition, from soul-stirring Qawwalis and Ghazals to Sufi Kathak, Whirling Dervishes, and Baul performances. The lineup includes Rekha Bhardwaj, Nizami Brothers, Dhruv Sangari, Kabir Cafe, and Aditi Mangaldas, creating an unforgettable sonic and visual experience.

2. Bebaak | Modern Expressions - The Power of Words

A tribute to the poetry and literary traditions of Sufism, Bebaak (meaning "fearless") is a space where the voices of the past and present converge. Audiences will experience the verses of Rumi, Iqbal, and Faiz, alongside contemporary spoken word, dastangoi, mushairas, and storytelling. Jasleen Aulukh, Sina Fakhroddin, Gaurav Bhati, Ananyaa Gaur, Harish & Saumya Kulshreshtha will bring these narratives to life, offering a fresh perspective on Delhi's rich literary legacy.

3. Kargaah | Workshops & Sessions - A Revival of the Arts

Inspired by the historical kargaahs (workshops) of Delhi's Sufi neighborhoods, this space offers a hands-on experience in traditional crafts and storytelling techniques. Visitors can engage in calligraphy, Sanjhi art, aari embroidery, pottery, and puppetry, learning from master artisans and storytellers who have preserved these traditions for generations.

4. Culinary Experience - A Journey Through Sufi Flavors

Food has always been at the heart of Sufi traditions, symbolizing community, devotion, and hospitality. The Culinary Experience at the festival explores the lost recipes of Old Nizamuddin, Mughal Delhi, and beyond, through food trails, live cooking sessions, and curated dining experiences. Featuring dishes prepared by celebrated chefs and home cooks, this space will highlight Delhi's deep connection to spiritual and communal dining traditions.

5. Dilli Ka Bazaar | Market Plaza - A Celebration of Craft & Commerce

Rooted in the rich craft and heritage of Delhi, Dilli Ka Bazaar brings together some of the city's most celebrated brands that are deeply connected to traditional artistry. Showcasing handcrafted textiles, perfumes, artisanal wares, and contemporary craft interpretations, this marketplace is a tribute to the legacy of craftsmanship and sustainable design. Co-curated with Delhi-based brands that champion indigenous techniques and local artisans, Dilli Ka Bazaar offers a unique shopping experience that blends heritage with modernity, ensuring that time-honored traditions continue to thrive in today's world.

Building Bridges Through Culture

The Sufi Heritage Festival is more than a celebration--it is a movement to preserve, reinterpret, and share the intangible heritage of Sufism across generations.Through conservation, the festival revives lost arts, music, and oral traditions, ensuring they remain relevant in today's world.

It fosters collaboration by bringing together artists, poets, and performers from across India and the world, creating a cross-cultural dialogue that bridges the global and the local.

At its core, the festival is about community--working with Delhi's rich cultural ecosystem, from the artisans of Nizamuddin to emerging artists, to build a collective of cultural patrons who share in the spirit of Sufi inclusivity and artistic expression.

"Aadyam Handwoven endeavors to take inspiration and give back to the entire ecosystem of art, music, culture and performing arts that lend the textiles their overall significance, authenticity and traceability. In the same spirit we partner in curating a series of performances which bring fresh and evolving perspectives to the mainstream. We are privileged to be a part of Sufi Heritage Festival in its inception & together see it grow," says Manish Saksena, Business Lead , Aadyam Handwoven on their collaboration with the festival.

In the spirit of collaboration and community, the Sufi Heritage Festival will also feature a special showcase by Dhoomimal Gallery, one of India's oldest and most respected art institutions. With a legacy of patronage dating back to the 1940s, Dhoomimal has long been a hub for interdisciplinary artistic exchange, embracing visual arts, poetry, music, and dance.

"Legacy and patronage have always been the guiding principles at Dhoomimal. Continuing this tradition, we are delighted to be part of the Sufi Heritage Festival, where diverse art forms will converge in the breathtaking setting of Sunder Nursery. Through this initiative, we hope to make art more accessible and extend these efforts to historic monuments across the country, creating spaces where the public can experience the richness of visual and performing arts," says Uday Jain, Director, Dhoomimal Gallery.

The Sufi Heritage Festival is supported by a distinguished group of partners dedicated to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Shree Cement (Bangur Cements), NBCC, and HUDCO have joined as key partners, reinforcing the festival's commitment to community and conservation. Red FM serves as the official radio partner, bringing the festival's spirit to a wider audience. A special Hamdard Food Court will offer a curated culinary experience, while Roohafza ensures festival-goers stay refreshed as the official hydration partner. The Lalit Hotels, as the hospitality partner, will extend its signature warmth and service to artists and guests, ensuring a seamless festival experience.

The Sufi Heritage Festival is not just an event--it is a call to preserve, reinterpret, and celebrate a tradition that transcends borders. In an age of division, it reminds us that Sufism is a journey of the soul, a search for connection, and a testament to love's power to unite.

It is with immense joy that we introduce the first offering under the Sufi Heritage Project--the Sufi Heritage Festival, scheduled for 8th - 9th March at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi. We promise it will be memorable! We would love your support--come, let's immerse ourselves in the wonderful world of Sufism together.

About the Sufi Heritage ProjectRooted in the shared purpose of conservation, preservation, and community development, the Sufi Heritage Project is an unwavering commitment to renewing and revitalizing the profound traditions of Sufism in India. This initiative stands as a beacon of cultural continuity, ensuring that the spirit of oneness, love, devotion, and equality--which has flourished for over 700 years--remains a living and evolving force.

At its heart, the project is dedicated to supporting artists, safeguarding local traditions, and fostering intergenerational knowledge-sharing about the timeless tenets of Sufism. Through a harmonious confluence of performing arts, crafts, spoken word, and spiritual discourse, we bring together the most profound voices of our time to celebrate and expand the reach of Sufi thought.

"Having spent years in community development and working with the neighborhood and its people, the Sufi Heritage Project initiative is very close to my heart and a work of passion. A year in the making, this festival is an honest labor of love, authentic in its attempt, and created in collaboration with the finest partners who stand true to the cause of renewal, revival, and preservation of this beautiful heritage." - Yasmin Kidwai, Founder, Sufi Heritage Project, on the birth of the initiative.

Every initiative within the Sufi Heritage Project serves as a dynamic platform for cultural renewal, meaningful dialogue, and community empowerment--ensuring that the echoes of this rich spiritual legacy continue to inspire and enlighten generations to come.

Event DetailsName: The Sufi Heritage FestivalDate: 8th - 9th March 2025Venue: Sunder Nursery, New DelhiTimings : 2 PM to 10 PM

Social Media Links@sufiheritageproject@sufiheritagefestival

