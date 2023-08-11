Sufi Humanity Foundation announces Free book distribution to students getting scholarship from SHF for B.Ed and Other academic courses

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 11:Sufi Humanity Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Sofia Khan, is proud to announce the commencement of its noble initiative to provide free books to all students who have secured admission in B.Ed and various other courses. This effort aims to alleviate the financial burden on students pursuing higher education while fostering a culture of learning and empowerment.

Also Read | ‘Jailer’ Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pantsuit Collection Is Equal Parts Charming and Powerful, Check Out Pics!.

This latest endeavor, which entails the distribution of free books to students enrolled in B.Ed and other academic courses, epitomizes Sofia Khan's commitment to facilitating education at all levels. The scholarship program, established by Sofia Khan's foundation, seeks to provide financial relief to deserving students, enabling them to pursue their academic aspirations without the constraints of financial limitations.

Sofia Khan stated, "Education is a powerful tool that empowers individuals and uplifts communities. At Sufi Humanity Foundation, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to receive quality education and achieve their dreams. Through this scholarship program and free book distribution, we aim to support students on their educational journey, enabling them to thrive academically and make meaningful contributions to society."

Also Read | Delhi Gas Leak Incident: 24 Students of MCD School Hospitalised After Gas Leakage in Naraina.

A fervent advocate of social progress and women's upliftment, she has been at the forefront of transformative initiatives that empower individuals through education and community support. Recognizing the profound impact education has on shaping a better future, Khan's foundation continues to make significant strides in ensuring access to quality education.

Sofia Khan's involvement in social work and women's empowerment spans years of dedicated service. Her foundation has been instrumental in providing free education to underprivileged children and fostering an environment where individuals can access the resources needed to unlock their potential.

The Sufi Humanity Foundation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving positive change in society through various initiatives, all underpinned by the values of empathy, empowerment, and education. The foundation's efforts resonate with the community, making a tangible difference in the lives of those it touches.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)