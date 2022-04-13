New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI/ATK): To serve needy families across the state of Kolkata, Sufi Humanity Foundation, a no cash or fund transfer NGO under the leadership of Sofia Khan is on a mission to feed 1 million in slum areas of Jorasanko and outskirts of Kolkata.

The foundation is actively contributing to its initiative to ensure that the marginalised section of society isn't bereft of the basic necessity of life, the food. In due course, Sofia and her team also faced various challenges. Their initiative relies majorly on the logistics aspect, from procuring the resources for cooking to distribution to the needy people at the right time. Providing nutritious meals to the far-flung areas of Jorasanko and outskirts of Kolkata manually at times becomes a challenge.

In India, millions of people are socio-economically marginalized. This section constitutes a considerable size of the population. The pandemic exacerbated the poverty level to a new high. Unfortunately, migrant daily-wage workers were put to their knees as their employment was cut, as the whole nation went into lockdown.

However, Sofia Khan, a social activist, rose to the occasion and fed migrant labourers at their native place in lockdown during the pandemic. In order to help this poor section to survive through these challenging times, she actively worked round the clock to make sure most of these marginalized individuals didn't sleep on an empty stomach.

The team of Sufi Humanity Foundation delivers its promise through well-defined and dedicated operations. When asked about her experience so far, Sofia Khan says, "During the Covid 19 pandemic, we witnessed daily wage workers returning to their home by walking all the way from metro cities. With next to no savings, these families were struggling to get even a one-time meal. I wanted to extend help to these families. We actively engaged with them and offered help to as many people as possible. This journey has motivated me to upscale this initiative and support families across India."

Today, the foundation aims to spread its footprint all over India and feed millions of people. Their ambitious project will prevent millions of economically vulnerable families from the clutches of starvation and malnutrition. New India can develop when its citizens aren't compromising on good health, and the efforts of Sufi Humanity Foundation is surely aiding in bridging the gap. In the long run, these humane efforts of the foundation strive to work on the ground level by helping the marginalized section recover faster from the pandemic.

