Sugandha Mishra and Jamie Lever are done compromising this Valentine's Day, Say it's time to break up!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/PNN): Popular comedian and singer Sugandha Mishra uploaded a hilarious video about the comedies of a compromise leaving the audience in splits of laughter.

Check out the reel here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoZ8OEprGmq/

Giving her unique take to the annual bra fit campaign #timetobreakup by popular lingerie expert Marks & Spencer, Sugandha Mishra spoke about her partnership with brand in her post asking women to set high standards, say no to compromise and find the perfect fit with Marks & Spencer with the help of their expert consultants in stores. Adding her own flair to the campaign, talented comedian Jamie Lever was seen delivering her own comedy of compromises. In her reel post, she asked her audience to break up with their ill-fitted bras and gift themselves a comfortable & supportive relationship this valentine's day to find the perfect match with Marks & Spencer. See the video on Jamie's Instagram.

Since a large segment of women in the country wear ill-fitted bras and knowing that, M&S partnered with these comedians and other influencers to increase awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras in yet another unique and entertaining instalment of their #timetobreakup campaign.

Both Sugandha & Jamie's videos have been very well received by their followers and influencers who further reposted it and commented on the same. These reels & reposts on Instagram garnered a total of over 4 million views in less than 2 days of launch.

